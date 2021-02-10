Welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland\nAssembly. This morning we’re joining members of the Education\nCommittee for a briefing from Education Minister Peter Weir on examinations and\nschool closures. This afternoon, the Executive Office has a joint meeting\nwith a committee from the Irish parliament to discuss the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement. The Education Committee kicks off at 09:00, so do join us then.
What's on at the Education Committee
Good morning
