Dr Denis McMahon says former Minister Edwin Poots called him again at midday on 1 February.

"He said he was formally registering his concerns about the health, safety and security of DAERA (Agriculture Department) staff" working at points of entry.

The DAERA official says he then spoke to a PSNI officer who confirmed that police were gathering information and organising a stakeholders meeting for the next day, which Dr McMahon attended.

Also on 1 February, Mr Poots met with officials from Mid and East Antrim and Belfast councils.

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Incidents involving graffiti and reports of registration numbers having been recorded were discussed.

The meeting also heard of feedback from "young staff feeling threatened," primarily around Larne.

On the evening of 1 February, the minister rang Dr McMahon stating that he wanted to see staff stood down at Larne and Belfast ports.

"He started that he was very concerned about risks posed to staff" and that he was not convinced that the the PSNI had a a full understanding of the risks "based on the continuing feedback he had ben receiving".