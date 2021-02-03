Gordon Dunne asks about support for bed and breakfast businesses.

He's concerned that self-catering accommodation is not included in the scheme.

Paul Grocott says self-catering is different from guest houses and B and Bs.

"It's not to says that they have been insulated or not affected" by the pandemic, but the department's assessment was that during the relaxation of restrictions in the summer many people stayed at home and "self-catering accommodation was particularly attractive," the official says.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Mr Dunne says he will be taking the matter up with the minister.

Keith Forster intervenes to explain that self-catering accommodation is eligible for the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme (LRSS) scheme.