DUP minister Edwin Poots has stood down from the executive to undergo surgery, his party leader has confirmed.

The Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs temporarily stood down from his post at midnight on Monday.

Last month, Mr Poots revealed he had been diagnosed with a cancerous growth on his kidney.

East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons has been nominated as his replacement.

