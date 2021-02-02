DUP minister Edwin Poots has stood down from the executive to undergo surgery, his party leader has confirmed. The Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs temporarily stood down from his post at midnight on Monday. Last month, Mr Poots revealed he had been diagnosed with a cancerous growth on his kidney . East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons has been nominated as his replacement. You can read more on this story here .
Edwin Poots steps down for 'surgery and recuperation'
On today's agenda
Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
On this morning's agenda, we have a statement from Education Minister Peter Weir on alternative arrangements for the 2021 GCE and GCSE exams.
Later, MLAs will debate the final stage of Jim Allister's Functioning of Government Bill.
Today's Question Time is with the Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon.
It all kicks off at 10:30. Do join us then.