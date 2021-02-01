PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is self-isolating after a member of her household tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet , she said she would continue to carry out her ministerial duties from home.

She said she would "continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic".

Last year, Ms O'Neill had to isolate at her home in Mid-Ulster after a relative contacted the virus.

