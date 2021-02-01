Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is self-isolating after a member of her household tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet , she said she would continue to carry out her ministerial duties from home. She said she would "continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic". Last year, Ms O'Neill had to isolate at her home in Mid-Ulster after a relative contacted the virus. Read more here.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly ReutersCopyright: Reuters NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly GettyCopyright: Getty
Michelle O'Neill self-isolates after relative tests positive
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is self-isolating after a member of her household tested positive for Covid-19.
In a tweet, she said she would continue to carry out her ministerial duties from home.
She said she would "continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic".
Last year, Ms O'Neill had to isolate at her home in Mid-Ulster after a relative contacted the virus.
Read more here.
Health Committee report into Covid-19 and care homes
It’s been an action-packed start to this week's assembly business and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down.
The next item is a report from the Health Committee on the impact of Covid-19 in care homes.
The clerk reads the full motion into the record.
You can read it here.
Committee changes
Up next there’s a bit of committee rejigging.
Karen Mullan is moving from the Education Committee to the Communities Committee.
Her Sinn Féin party colleague, Pat Sheehan, will replace her at the Education Committee as deputy chair.
Meanwhile, Carál Ní Chuilín will be the new Sinn Féin MLA sitting on the Health Committee.
‘Save Barnish Primary School’
Following the matter of the day, a number of members raise points of order.
They place remarks on the record and the speaker moves to the next item on the agenda.
It’s a petition which is being brought to the house by Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan, entitled ‘Save Barnish Primary School’.
“The threat of school closure” has “hung over” the community for many years, says Mr McGuigan.
The North Antrim MLA says the campaign has “the support of all political parties locally”.
“Policies must allow flexibility and must consider each case on its own merit,” he adds.
'Shame on the EU for what they attempted to do'
UUP leader Steve Aiken says of the NI Protocol, “I don’t think there is any member in this assembly who is not aware of true impact on our economy”.
The MLA says the protocol has created “an east-west issue”.
“Day in, day out, our economy, our society and our culture” is being impacted, he says.
“Shame on the EU for what they attempted to do,” begins Stewart Dickson.
The Alliance MLA says there was never going to be a good Brexit deal, but “we are where we are”.
“There are a wide range of issues that need to be resolved,” and calls for parties to work to resolve these.
'The EU Commission was wrong'
John O’Dowd of Sinn Féin is up next.
“No one is going to get more angrier than Jim Allister in this room,” he says.
“The EU Commission was wrong, it was wrong, simply wrong,” he adds.
“Diplomacy brought it to the point where sense reigned,” says the MLA, adding that’s why the proposal was overturned.
The EU’s proposal was “unjustified and it was unacceptable,” says Matthew O’Toole.
He calls for the treaty obligations to be “treated with the seriousness that they deserve”.
The South Belfast MLA says “some of the language and rhetoric used around the protocol is, not just irresponsible, but inaccurate”.
'Significant dismay and distress'
First Minister Arlene Foster is in the chamber to speak to the matter of the day.
She says the action of the EU "has caused significant dismay and distress".
"It was wrong and it was unnecessary," Mrs Foster adds.
"This was no accident or some inadvertent mistake as some have tried to allege. The EU had been working on this all of last week. It was done with purpose and it was done with intention," she says.
"The protocol was imposed upon the people of Northern Ireland. I have always opposed it," the first minister says.
Mrs Foster says it should matter to all in the house, including those on the opposite benches, that "everyone in Northern Ireland is being denied supply of trade".
'What’s keeping you prime minister?'
Jim Allister says those who believed the EU to be a “benevolent organisation with NI’s best interests at heart and that the Protocol was a manifestation of that” had a “wake up call on Friday night”.
The TUV MLA says the proposal was “a telling insight into what the protocol is all about”.
“There are three points to takes away from this episode,” says the former MEP.
“The callous self interest of the EU, that they care nothing for the people of Northern Ireland, even in circumstances where they might need vaccines to save lives.”
“After all it returns out an Irish land border is possible, if and when it suits the EU no problem.
“It doesn’t take very much obviously to cause Article 16 to be invoked,” says the North Antrim MLA, adding “what’s keeping you Prime Minister Boris Johnson?”
What is Article 16?
Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol allows parts of the Brexit deal to be unilaterally overridden.
Over the weekend the EU announced and then reversed, a decision to trigger the emergency provision to control Covid vaccine exports from the EU.
The move could have seen checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to prevent shipments entering the UK.
The Brussels U-turn came hours after it the initial announcement and following condemnation from London, Dublin and Belfast.
The plans had been part of the EU's new export controls on vaccines, to combat delivery shortfalls.
Read more here.
Speaker brings members to order
The Speaker, Alex Maskey brings members to order before opening today’s plenary meeting to the public.
He runs through some items of business, before calling Jim Allister.
The TUV MLA applied for a Matter of the Day relating to Article 16 and the NI protocol.
What’s on the assembly agenda?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today MLAs are meeting in plenary session.
The Health Committee will be presenting a report into its inquiry into Covid-19 and care homes.
At 14:00, the Finance Minister Conor Murphy and Health Minister Robin Swann will appear for Question Time.
Later in the afternoon, MLAs will be discussing an amendment to standing order provisions around parliamentary proceedings.
The live action starts at 12:00.
Stay with us.