Committee Chair Declan McAleer kick starts questions to the departmental officials.

He asks about the “ceilings we’ve been set” of £330m.

Do the officials have concerns about the difference in support available for farmers in the Republic of Ireland, compared to those in NI and their ability to compete with that market?

“Farmers should receive the same level of funding moving forward, at least in the short term, as they would’ve received under the Common Agricultural Policy,” responds Dr Rosemary Agnew.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) official says conversations are ongoing around these issues.

“We’re trying, as far as possible, to have conversation to ensure there are no unintended consequences and no, I suppose disadvantages,” to farmers, “not just within the UK but across the island of Ireland,” adds Dr Agnew.