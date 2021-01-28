'Farmers should receive the same level of funding'
Committee Chair Declan McAleer kick starts questions to the departmental officials.
He asks about the “ceilings we’ve been set” of £330m.
Do the officials have concerns about the difference in support available for farmers in the Republic of Ireland, compared to those in NI and their ability to compete with that market?
“Farmers should receive the same level of funding moving forward, at least in the short term, as they would’ve received under the Common Agricultural Policy,” responds Dr Rosemary Agnew.
The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) official says conversations are ongoing around these issues.
“We’re trying, as far as possible, to have conversation to ensure there are no unintended consequences and no, I suppose disadvantages,” to farmers, “not just within the UK but across the island of Ireland,” adds Dr Agnew.
Replacement for Common Agricultural Policy funding
Department of Agriculture (DAERA) official Rosemary Agnew begins the brief.
She says that in October 2020 HM Treasury issued a paper on the replacement for Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funding.
It was based on the government's 2019 manifesto commitment to maintain the current annual budget to farmers "in every year of this parliament".
The paper proposed that NI would receive "£293m for pillar one, £8m for CMO and £28m for pillar two, totalling £330m" in each year of this parliament.
Explaining the proposed arrangements in some detail, the official says that "NI will lose out on £34m of funding over the 2021-2022 to 2023-2024 period".
Committee opens to public
Declan McAleer, the committee chair, opens the meeting to the public.
Committee opens to public
Declan McAleer, the committee chair, opens the meeting to the public.
In line with a new approach to adhere to social distancing, all members join by video link.
The Sinn Féin MLA directs his colleagues through some generic items of committee business before moving to the first briefing.
It’s an update from Agriculture Department officials about the future of agricultural funding.
The panellists are:
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
We've got the Agriculture Committee this morning, including a briefing on future farming funding.
This afternoon, the Director General of the NI Prison Service, Ronnie Armour, will be at the Justice Committee.
The Agriculture meeting kicks off at 09:55. Do stay with us.