Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
Officials attending, include:
Gary Fair, DE
Stephen Van Houten, DE
Philip Irwin, DE
Brexit: Lough Neagh eels can't be sold in Britain
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI Agriculture and Environment Correspondent
Lough Neagh eel fishermen will have to find new markets for a fifth of their catch due to Brexit and the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
It means finding new buyers for 50 tonnes of eels, worth £500,000, just months before the start of this year's season.
The fish would traditionally have gone to Billingsgate Market in London and been sold as jellied eels.
But the complexities of Brexit mean that trade is no longer possible.
You can read more about this story here.
Committee opens to public
Committee Chair Chris Lyttle opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order.
Members have had a busy few days.
Yesterday the assembly backed the committee's call for children with special educational needs (SEN) to continue to receive education and therapies during lockdowns.
Today's meeting looks a little different as all committee members are joining virtually, via video link.
This was a decision made last week at the Committee for Procedures.
After running through some general committee business, the chairperson directs members to the first item of business.
It’s a briefing on the departmental budget.
What's on the Education Committee's agenda?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wedesnday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we're joining the Education Committee, which will be hearing about everything from the departmental budget to remote learning.
In the afternoon, the Committee for the Executive Office will hear from the junior ministers on Brexit, as well as the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse.
Live coverage starts at 09:30.
Join us then.