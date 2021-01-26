Business is moving at pace today in the chamber as MLAs have a lot of work to get through. The next item of business is a debate on access to special educational needs (SEN) support for for vulnerable children during the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s been brought to the house by the Education Committee. The clerk reads the full motion into the record. You can read it here.
Access to SEN support for vulnerable children during Covid-19
The motion passes
No other MLA has indicated that they want to speak, which leaves it to the DUP's Tom Buchanan to wind on the debate.
He says the amendment was last extended in September for four months.
Mr Buchanan adds that in September most MLAs would have thought that by now we would have been "well on the pathway out of the Covid pandemic, and sadly that is not the case".
The motion passes on an oral vote.
Amendments to enable assembly to keep working during Covid-19
The first item of business is a debate on amending Standing Order 110-116.
If that sounds a bit technical, it is.
In simple terms it makes changes to allow the assembly, and committees, to keep working throughout the pandemic while adhering to public health guidance.
That means fewer MLAs have to be in the chamber, members can use proxy votes and allows for remote working.
For those who want to read the small print of the amendments, you can find them by clicking here.
Chair of the Procedures Committee, Carál Ní Chuilín of Sinn Féin, brings the motion to the chamber.
She says the assembly passed this motion before, but is seeking an extension to “summer recess” due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.
Funeral of Eamon McCourt
Speaker Alex Maskey opens the session to the public and calls the members to order.
The TUV leader Jim Allister makes a point of order regarding the funeral yesterday of IRA veteran Eamon McCourt.
He says Sinn Féin will not confirm whether any of its public representatives attended the funeral.
"How can this house hope to command public support and confidence in our regulations if a party of government continues in that equivocal attitude in respect of a matter such as this?"
Mr Maskey says the member will understand "that's not a point of order" but his point has been noted.
The MLAs turn to the first item on the agenda, a motion to amend Standing Order 110.
What's on at the Assembly today?
Good Morning
Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning kicks off with a debate on the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on access to special educational needs support.
At 14:00 we have Question Time with Education Minister Peter Weir.
We are also standing by in case there is a statement on a report into mother-and-baby homes in NI.
The assembly meets at 10:30. Do Join us then.