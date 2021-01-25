Hello and welcome to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

It’s the start of what looks set to be another busy week for politicians on the hill.

This morning Justice Minister Naomi Long will present a statement on a review of support services for serving and retired prison staff.

Then Conor Murphy, the Finance Minister, will present the 2020-21 January Monitoring Round and Covid Funding position.

Question Time will appear at its usual time of 14:00, this week with the Executive Office and the Economy Minister Diane Dodds answering MLAs’ questions.

Before the end of play, MLAs will have a lengthy discussion about the coronavirus regulations.

Live coverage starts at 12:00 - join us then.