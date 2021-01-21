Jennifer Welsh from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust kicks off the briefing. She says that there was a second surge of the virus in October and November. “It didn’t come right back down to baseline,” says Ms Welsh, “so we went into a third surge already at a very high level of activity right across the health and social care system”. This added to existing pressures, she says. “It’s those high level of community transmission that later translate to pressure on emergency department and on medical wards,” she adds. Due to a few technical issues, the committee suspends for a short period before reconvening.
Health Committee meeting opens
We've had some technical difficulties bringing you the start of this morning's meeting but we're up and running now.
This morning's first briefing is already underway.
It's an update from the Health and Social Care Trusts on the Covid-19 disease response.
The witnesses are:
• Dr Cathy Jack, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust• Ms Jennifer Welsh, Northern Health and Social Care Trust• Mr Shane Devlin, Southern Health and Social Care Trust
What's on the Health Committee agenda?
Good Morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Covid-19 measures dominate the agenda of the Health Committee meeting this morning.
There are briefings from the health trusts, and the head of NI's vaccination programme.
This afternoon, the Justice Committee will have a briefing on the Protection from Stalking Bill.
The Health Committee meets at 09:30. Do stay with us.