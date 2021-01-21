Jennifer Welsh from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust kicks off the briefing.

She says that there was a second surge of the virus in October and November.

“It didn’t come right back down to baseline,” says Ms Welsh, “so we went into a third surge already at a very high level of activity right across the health and social care system”.

This added to existing pressures, she says.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

“It’s those high level of community transmission that later translate to pressure on emergency department and on medical wards,” she adds.

Due to a few technical issues, the committee suspends for a short period before reconvening.