Earlier this month the education minister announced that schools would move to remote learning until mid-February.

It came in light of increasing transmission of the Covid-19 virus within the wider community.

In the weeks that followed, GCSE, AS-level, A-level and post-primary school tests in NI were all cancelled.

As a result, grammar schools - which are attended by about 45% of post-primary pupils in Northern Ireland - are now having to draw up new criteria for how they will select pupils in 2021.

Catholic grammar school, Thornhill College in Londonderry, has outlined how it will select pupils for its 2021 intake.

Other grammar schools are expected to publish how they intend to select pupils for 2021 shortly.