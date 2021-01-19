PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has organised extra driving test slots for learners whose tests were cancelled due to the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

People booked for a test between 28 December 2020 and 6 February 2021 saw their appointments cancelled and fees refunded as the current lockdown began.

Replacement test slots have now been created in February, March and April.

The DVA is contacting those affected so they can rebook, but it has not yet reopened bookings to other customers.

Due to the risk of Covid-19 infection, all driving lessons and driving tests were cancelled during Northern Ireland's current lockdown, which began on 26 December.

You can read more about this story here.