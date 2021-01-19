Take a brief look at what's coming up at Stormont.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this rather wet and murky Tuesday morning.
Most of today's business will be taken up by the debate on the further consideration stage of Jim Allister's private member's Functioning of Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill.
Other matters to look out for include a statement from Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots on a North-South Ministerial Council meeting, and a debate on the further consideration stage of the Harbours (Grants and Loans Limit) Bill.
Driving tests: Extra slots to replace lockdown cancellations
The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has organised extra driving test slots for learners whose tests were cancelled due to the latest Covid-19 lockdown.
People booked for a test between 28 December 2020 and 6 February 2021 saw their appointments cancelled and fees refunded as the current lockdown began.
Replacement test slots have now been created in February, March and April.
The DVA is contacting those affected so they can rebook, but it has not yet reopened bookings to other customers.
Due to the risk of Covid-19 infection, all driving lessons and driving tests were cancelled during Northern Ireland's current lockdown, which began on 26 December.
Deirdre Hargey will be taking her first Question Time since her reappointment as Communities Ministerfollowing a lengthy period of illness.
The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us.