Robbie Butler of the UUP asks the minister about the rollout of home-school support devices for children, such as Chromebooks and laptops.

“As far we we can, we have reacted to demand that is there,” says Education Minister Peter Weir.

There have been 24,000 devices “made available” to date, he adds.

“Before Christmas, the EA (Education Authority) started a process of procurement, with the aim of getting an extra 10,000 devices,” he adds.

Robbie Butler joins the meeting by video link

Turning to post-primary transfer tests, Mr Butler says P7s have been “treated despicably”.

“What we all need to remember is that this isn’t about a test or academic selection, this is about our pupils."

Peter Weir responds that “there are three sweeps of options” that grammar schools can take.

These include completing the test, using non-selective criteria, or using some form of alternative selective criteria.

The minister adds that schools have been advised to seek legal advice on the approach they intend to take.