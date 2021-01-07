Rosemary Barton of the UUP asks what percentage of haulage firms are “being held up” in GB and “not getting back” to NI. Seamus Leheny gives an example of one haulage firm that sent 285 lorries to GB from NI, but only received 100 lorries back by the end of the week. “Goods are flowing from NI okay,” says the LogisticsUK representative. “Unfettered access to GB isn’t a problem. NI products are getting on the shelves across England, Scotland and Wales,” he adds.
'This is going to be unworkable'
“I suppose we very easily could’ve told you so,” says DUP MLA William Irwin in relation to the NI Protocol.
“This is going to be unworkable I believe.”
Seamus Leheny of LogisticsUK responds that “businesses were promised less red tape at this period in time, and nothing could be further from the truth of where we are”.
“Some haulage companies are doing services in house,” he explains, but adds that the “vast majority of businesses” are relying on third parties to assist with admin.
Are goods getting through to supermarkets on time, asks Newry and Armagh MLA Mr Irwin.
Seamus Leheny says there are a lot of good getting through, but “there are a lot of goods not getting through either”.
“It’s about getting flexibilities” he adds.
Mr Leheny says while the flexibility period is in place for three months, he would like to see that extended for another three.
'Some are confident, others struggling to give guidance'
It’s now time for questions, starting with committee chairman Declan McAleer.
He asks the LogisticsUK representative what further support the haulage sector could be given to help overcome issues.
Seamus Leheny responds that much of the support work is provided through the Trader Support System (TSS).
“Some people are extremely confident” in the TSS, he says, while “there are other people who are very new to this and struggling to give guidance”.
'Technology myth has been disproved'
“There has been a failure of a lot of companies in GB to understand the requirements,” says the LogisticsUK representative.
Seamus Leheny says “they weren’t aware of any of these procedures that were needed”.
Previously businesses were told that “technology can solve everything and remove friction from customs”, says Mr Leheny, but he adds: “I think that there myth has been disproved now”.
“You cannot simply wish away friction on admin when you implement customs controls anywhere in the world.
“There are a lot of businesses under a lot of pressure at the moment.
“It’s very admin-heavy."
'It's not been plain sailing'
Seamus Leheny from LogisticsUK says the company has five staff in Northern Ireland, and represents about 350 to 400 members who “move all different types of goods”.
It’s “day seven of the NI Protocol” says Mr Leheny, adding, “it’s not been plain sailing”.
He outlines the short timeframe in which plans were implemented before New Year’s Day.
“For the magnitude in the change in trading conditions, you would at least need six months” he says, adding that even six months would “be a push”.
Some lorries carrying food in Larne and Belfast ports were “rerouted to the border control posts” and checks took place, says Mr Leheny.
“Thankfully there has been a lot of leniency, from the DAERA (Agriculture Department) officials and the EU as well,” he adds.
Committee opens to the public
Committee chairman Declan McAleer (below) opens the meeting to the public.
The MLA runs through some generic committee business before moving to the first item on today’s agenda - a briefing from LogisticsUK’s Seamus Leheny.
He joins MLAs by video link to provide them with an overview of the practical and operational impact of Brexit.
What does Brexit mean for NI?
As of 1 January 2021, the EU and the UK have outlined new rules aimed at preventing checks along the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland continues to follow many of the EU's rules, meaning that lorries can continue to drive across the border without having to be inspected.
There is, however, a new "regulatory" border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales).
That's because, unlike Northern Ireland, Great Britain doesn’t have to follow EU rules.
This means some checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are needed.
On the first week of the new rules, MPs heard from some business leaders who described "significant problems" as a result of the Irish Sea trade border.
Meanwhile,Economy Minister Diane Dodds wrote to Cabinet Office Secretary Michael Gove to call for urgent action to be taken on deliveries to NI.
This is because some orders have been cancelled or delayed and some retailers have suspended deliveries.
