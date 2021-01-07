“I suppose we very easily could’ve told you so,” says DUP MLA William Irwin in relation to the NI Protocol.

“This is going to be unworkable I believe.”

Seamus Leheny of LogisticsUK responds that “businesses were promised less red tape at this period in time, and nothing could be further from the truth of where we are”.

“Some haulage companies are doing services in house,” he explains, but adds that the “vast majority of businesses” are relying on third parties to assist with admin.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Are goods getting through to supermarkets on time, asks Newry and Armagh MLA Mr Irwin.

Seamus Leheny says there are a lot of good getting through, but “there are a lot of goods not getting through either”.

“It’s about getting flexibilities” he adds.

Mr Leheny says while the flexibility period is in place for three months, he would like to see that extended for another three.