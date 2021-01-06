Prof Ian Young says “we have seen a fairly dramatic increase in terms of the transmission of the virus since the Christmas period”.

“The average number of cases per day has risen to around 1,800,” he says, adding that the reproduction (R) rate is currently sitting at about 1.8.

“Within the last few days the increase in cases has begun to feed through to the increased pressures in our hospitals,” adds the chief scientific adviser.

“We hope to see the impact of the restrictions that have been in place from 26 December towards the end of this week, in terms of a reduction in R,” he says, but adds that hospital admissions and those required treatment “will continue to rise”.