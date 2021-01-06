Prof Ian Young says “we have seen a fairly dramatic increase in terms of the transmission of the virus since the Christmas period”.
“The average number of cases per day has risen to around 1,800,” he says, adding that the reproduction (R) rate is currently sitting at about 1.8.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
“Within the last few days the increase in cases has begun to feed through to the increased pressures in our hospitals,” adds the chief scientific adviser.
“We hope to see the impact of the restrictions that have been in place from 26 December towards the end of this week, in terms of a reduction in R,” he says, but adds that hospital admissions and those required treatment “will continue to rise”.
'Deeply frustrating situation'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Committee Chair Colm Gildernew opens the health committee by saying “we’re having to impose restrictions on people's normal way of life”.
The Sinn Féin MLA adds that it is “deeply frustrating that we are seeing this situation arise once again”.
Mr Gildernew then welcomes Prof Ian Young, the Chief Scientific Adviser, to the committee. He joins by video-link.
What's on the health committee's agenda?
Here's a brief overview of what MLAs will be discussing during the health committee.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Good morning
BBCCopyright: BBC
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today the Health and Ad Hoc Covid-19 response committees are meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding coronavirus.
The Chief Scientific Adviser, Prof Ian Young, will be addressing the health committee.
The first and deputy first ministers, as well as ministers for education, health and justice will be appearing later today.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
'Dramatic increase' in transmission of virus
Prof Ian Young says “we have seen a fairly dramatic increase in terms of the transmission of the virus since the Christmas period”.
“The average number of cases per day has risen to around 1,800,” he says, adding that the reproduction (R) rate is currently sitting at about 1.8.
“Within the last few days the increase in cases has begun to feed through to the increased pressures in our hospitals,” adds the chief scientific adviser.
“We hope to see the impact of the restrictions that have been in place from 26 December towards the end of this week, in terms of a reduction in R,” he says, but adds that hospital admissions and those required treatment “will continue to rise”.
'Deeply frustrating situation'
Committee Chair Colm Gildernew opens the health committee by saying “we’re having to impose restrictions on people's normal way of life”.
The Sinn Féin MLA adds that it is “deeply frustrating that we are seeing this situation arise once again”.
Mr Gildernew then welcomes Prof Ian Young, the Chief Scientific Adviser, to the committee. He joins by video-link.
What's on the health committee's agenda?
Here's a brief overview of what MLAs will be discussing during the health committee.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today the Health and Ad Hoc Covid-19 response committees are meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding coronavirus.
The Chief Scientific Adviser, Prof Ian Young, will be addressing the health committee.
The first and deputy first ministers, as well as ministers for education, health and justice will be appearing later today.
Do stay with us.