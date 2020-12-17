Later today, Stormont ministers will be asked to agree to plans that would see new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in NI after Christmas Health Minister Robin Swann said he would put forward a number of "robust and extreme" recommendations at this afternoon's executive meeting. It comes amid warnings from health officials that the system is struggling with winter pressures exacerbated by the pandemic. Mr Swann has not given exact details of the proposals in his paper. Ministers will have to decide the date of when any new measures would take effect, how long they would last and how strict they would be. Read more on this story here.
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
Could NI see further Covid restrictions after Christmas?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
What's on the agriculture agenda?
Here's a snapshot of what you can expect the Agriculture Committee to be discussing this morning before noon.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It's the last day of business before the Christmas recess in what has been a very busy year for the Stormont Committees.
This morning we'll be joining the Agriculture Committee for a briefing from the Minister, Edwin Poots.
This afternoon we have live coverage of the Ad Hoc Committee on a Bill of Rights.
The action kicks off at 09:15. Do stay with us.