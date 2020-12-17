Later today, Stormont ministers will be asked to agree to plans that would see new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in NI after Christmas

Health Minister Robin Swann said he would put forward a number of "robust and extreme" recommendations at this afternoon's executive meeting.

It comes amid warnings from health officials that the system is struggling with winter pressures exacerbated by the pandemic.

Mr Swann has not given exact details of the proposals in his paper.

Ministers will have to decide the date of when any new measures would take effect, how long they would last and how strict they would be.

