Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
Peter Weir, Minister of Education
Gary Fair, DE
Ricky Irwin, DE
James Hutchinson, DE
Karen McCullough, DE
'Unacceptable delays' in Special Educational Needs support
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
Principals of Catholic schools have criticised "inappropriate and unacceptable delays" in getting support for children with special educational needs (SEN).
That is a key finding from a Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) report.
It said "little progress" had been made in addressing many problems for schools and pupils.
There are about 67,000 children with SEN in Northern Ireland's schools - about one-fifth of the school population.
Will this be something MLAs ask the minister about today?
You can read this story in full here.
Committee opens to the public
Committee Chair Chris Lyttle opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order.
Some MLAs are joining the meeting remotely by video link to assist with social distancing requirements.
Mr Lyttle takes the members through some items of committee business.
The first item on the agenda is ministerial briefing on restart issues, curriculum delivery, examination contingency, budget 2021-22.
What's on the Education agenda?
Here's an overview of what's coming up at the Education Committee.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today, MLAs gather, socially distanced of course, in their respective committees.
We'll be joining the Education Committee this morning for a briefing from Education Minister Peter Weir on examinations and school restart plans for 2021.
In the afternoon, the Committee for the Executive Office will be joined by members of the House of Lords Committee on Common Frameworks Scrutiny Committee to discuss the latest Brexit developments.
For all of this, and more, join us from 09:30.