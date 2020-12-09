Getty Images HRAUN Copyright: Getty Images HRAUN

Principals of Catholic schools have criticised "inappropriate and unacceptable delays" in getting support for children with special educational needs (SEN).

That is a key finding from a Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) report.

It said "little progress" had been made in addressing many problems for schools and pupils.

There are about 67,000 children with SEN in Northern Ireland's schools - about one-fifth of the school population.

Will this be something MLAs ask the minister about today?

