Stormont
Financial impact of Covid-19 on Belfast International

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. Good morning

    Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, the Infrastructure Committee has a briefing from Belfast International Airport on the financial impact of Covid-19.

    After lunch, the Finance Committee will be hearing from the construction industry on engineered panels in construction.

    The Infrastructure Committee meets at 09:30. Do stay with us.

