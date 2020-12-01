Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The infrastructure minister is bringing the Harbours Bill to the chamber this morning.

At 14:00 she will join the justice minister for Question Time.

Tori Watson Copyright: Tori Watson

In the afternoon, MLAs will debate preparations for a Covid-19 vaccine - a private members bill which has been brought forward by the DUP.

Live coverage starts at 10:30.

Join us then.