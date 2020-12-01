Stormont
Live

MLAs discuss Finucane inquiry decision

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. What's on today's agenda?

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    The infrastructure minister is bringing the Harbours Bill to the chamber this morning.

    At 14:00 she will join the justice minister for Question Time.

    In the afternoon, MLAs will debate preparations for a Covid-19 vaccine - a private members bill which has been brought forward by the DUP.

    Live coverage starts at 10:30.

    Join us then.

