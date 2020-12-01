Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. The infrastructure minister is bringing the Harbours Bill to the chamber this morning. At 14:00 she will join the justice minister for Question Time. In the afternoon, MLAs will debate preparations for a Covid-19 vaccine - a private members bill which has been brought forward by the DUP. Live coverage starts at 10:30. Join us then.
What's on today's agenda?
Good morning
