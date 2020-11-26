Stormont

MLAs briefed on impact of Covid-19 on charities

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's on the Communities agenda?

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, we'll be joining the Communities Committee in Room 29 at Parliament Buildings for a meeting that includes a briefing from charities on the effects of Covid.

    This afternoon, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan will be appearing at the Ad Hoc Committee for a Bill of Rights.

    The Communities Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.

Back to top