Caoimhe Archibald wants to know if there is a contingency plan if there is a "non-negotiated outcome" to the UK-EU talks.

She asks if there is a "bespoke" media campaign for NI businesses to prepare for exit.

Shane Murphy says there are "two top line issues" regarding no-deal.

He says trade with the EU would proceed "pretty much as the Protocol" but it would bring "further challenges" on GB-NI trade.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Giulia Ni Dhulchaointigh takes the question on media and says that "as I understand it there is a good bit online", on radio and in newspapers.

Ms Archibald asks if there is a plan from the department to provide financial support for businesses and Brexit preparation.

Ms Ni Dhulchaointigh says support is available through Invest and InterTrade and the department would encourage businesses to avail of it.