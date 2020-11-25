Caoimhe Archibald wants to know if there is a contingency plan if there is a "non-negotiated outcome" to the UK-EU talks.
She asks if there is a "bespoke" media campaign for NI businesses to prepare for exit.
Shane Murphy says there are "two top line issues" regarding no-deal.
He says trade with the EU would proceed "pretty much as the Protocol" but it would bring "further challenges" on GB-NI trade.
Giulia Ni Dhulchaointigh takes the question on media and says that "as I understand it there is a good bit online", on radio and in newspapers.
Ms Archibald asks if there is a plan from the department to provide financial support for businesses and Brexit preparation.
Ms Ni Dhulchaointigh says support is available through Invest and InterTrade and the department would encourage businesses to avail of it.
80% of NI businesses no contingency plans for data sharing across borders
Victor Dukelow works on the issues of “services, trade, international trade and migration” for the Economy Department.
Data sharing across borders for services is something that the department is focusing on, he says.
“We as a department have done some specific survey work,” he says to “identify what plans are in place for data sharing”.
Mr Dukelow says the survey suggested that only six percent of businesses “have contingency plans in place to address a lack of data adequacy, while 80% said they haven’t undertaken any work in this area.
'An awful lot to do before the end of the year'
“Nine percent of businesses having a plan is place” is “very very worrying” says Giulia Ni Dhulchaointigh.
The department official says the issue of customs “comes at the very top of the list” in terms of concerns about disruption.
“Preparedness will look different for different businesses,” she adds.
Communication is ongoing, says the official, but she has concerns that micro or small businesses “are all registered with TSS (Trade Support Service)” which she says “is a big challenge for us”.
The “here’s what you need to know bit” is difficult to get out every specific business, says the official.
“We have an awful lot to do before the end of the year, but equally the work that we do next year will be just as important,” adds Ms Ni Dhulchaointigh.
'We are anticipating a very, very difficult January'
Shane Murphy begins the briefing. He joins the meeting remotely with audio only.
He says Brexit preparedness is "an important topic, but it's a worrying topic" and that the department has become more concerned as time moves on and yet so much else seems to have gone unchanged.
"The evidence points to pretty low levels of preparedness by business," the official adds.
He says businesses "crave clarity" and time to prepare. This applies both to NI-GB trade as well as the UK-EU negotiations.
"Major changes are on the way in January. Some of those changes are not visible but we are at the 11th hour. Some of those changes can be anticipated and we have the resources in place to encourage and help businesses to prepare," says Mr Murphy.
"As things stand we are anticipating a very, very difficult January," he concludes.
Committee meeting opens to the public
Committee Chair Caoimhe Archibald opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order.
Some MLAs are joining by video link to assist with social distancing guidance.
After a brief run-through of generic committee business, the first witnesses of the day are invited to join the meeting.
They’re here to outline the steps taken by the department to ensure business readiness for the end of the transition period.
Shane Murphy, DfE
Victor Dukelow, DfE
Giulia Ni Dhulchaointigh, DfE
Mary McIvor, DfE
What's on the Economy agenda today?
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
After sitting into the wee small hours of this morning, MLAs are back at Stormont bright and breezy.
Today they’ll meet in their committees to scrutinise and discuss topics relating to departments.
We’ll begin the day by joining the Economy Committee, where they’ll be given a breakdown of the preparations the department is making ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period.
Meanwhile in the afternoon, we join the Committee for the Executive Office which is also being briefed on the UK’s exit from the EU.
The junior ministers, as well as members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs will be outlining their thoughts.
