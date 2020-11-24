Speaker Alex Maskey brings members to order after opening the session to the public. The first item of business is a statement by the Health Minister Robin Swann about clinical concerns within urology at the Southern Trust.
Plenary session opens to the public
What's on today's agenda?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The health minister is back in the chamber to kick-off proceedings with a statement on clinical concerns about urology the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.
MLAs are due to spend most of the day debating TUV MLA Jim Allister's Functioning of Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill.
Question Time however will still appear at its usual slot of 14:00. Today the education and finance ministers will be grilled.
Join us for live updates from 10:30.