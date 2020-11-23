Stormont
Live

Health Minister Swann makes statement on Covid-19

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    To start proceedings today, we're expecting to hear a statement from the Health Minister Robin Swann on Covid-19.

    Then the finance minister is due to announce some additional coronavirus support measures.

    Stormont
    Copyright: Tori Watson

    At 14:00 we'll have the usual Question Time session - this time for the ministers for the economy and communities.

    Before the end of the day, MLAs will also debate a Health Committee motion about the negative impact of Coronavirus.

    Join us for live coverage from 12:00.

Back to top