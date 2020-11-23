Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

To start proceedings today, we're expecting to hear a statement from the Health Minister Robin Swann on Covid-19.

Then the finance minister is due to announce some additional coronavirus support measures.

At 14:00 we'll have the usual Question Time session - this time for the ministers for the economy and communities.

Before the end of the day, MLAs will also debate a Health Committee motion about the negative impact of Coronavirus.

Join us for live coverage from 12:00.