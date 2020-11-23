Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. To start proceedings today, we're expecting to hear a statement from the Health Minister Robin Swann on Covid-19. Then the finance minister is due to announce some additional coronavirus support measures. At 14:00 we'll have the usual Question Time session - this time for the ministers for the economy and communities. Before the end of the day, MLAs will also debate a Health Committee motion about the negative impact of Coronavirus. Join us for live coverage from 12:00.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Tori WatsonCopyright: Tori Watson
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
To start proceedings today, we're expecting to hear a statement from the Health Minister Robin Swann on Covid-19.
Then the finance minister is due to announce some additional coronavirus support measures.
At 14:00 we'll have the usual Question Time session - this time for the ministers for the economy and communities.
Before the end of the day, MLAs will also debate a Health Committee motion about the negative impact of Coronavirus.
Join us for live coverage from 12:00.