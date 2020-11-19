Rosemary Barton asks what the future is for farmer payments.

Norman Fulton explains that it was negotiated as part of the 2013 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform.

“Our objective there was to ensure that support goes to genuine farmers,” he says.

He says in 2013, there were 37,000 people claiming to support, while that figure is now sitting at 24,500.

“We have succeeded in focusing in support for the genuine farmer,” says Mr Fulton.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

The UUP MLA then asks about the Young Farmers Scheme.

Ms Barton asks about the cap of 90 hectares and she says she is concerned that it may “discourage young people”.

The Young Farmers Scheme will remain in place for 2021 and they will avail of support for five years once they are in the scheme.