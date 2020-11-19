Rosemary Barton asks what the future is for farmer payments. Norman Fulton explains that it was negotiated as part of the 2013 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform. “Our objective there was to ensure that support goes to genuine farmers,” he says. He says in 2013, there were 37,000 people claiming to support, while that figure is now sitting at 24,500. “We have succeeded in focusing in support for the genuine farmer,” says Mr Fulton. The UUP MLA then asks about the Young Farmers Scheme. Ms Barton asks about the cap of 90 hectares and she says she is concerned that it may “discourage young people”. The Young Farmers Scheme will remain in place for 2021 and they will avail of support for five years once they are in the scheme.
Norman Fulton, DAERA
Dr Rosemary Agnew, DAERA
'Every area of NI should be able to deliver better environmental performance'
Joining by video link, SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone asks about “more emphasis” being “placed on those areas with projects with environmental outcomes”.
He also wants clarity on “what direction you’re going on rural development support”.
Norman Fulton says “every farm business has its own particular set of assets” adding that environmental assets are located in more “disadvantaged farming areas”.
There will be an increased emphasis on protecting such areas in terms of future policy going forward, says the official.
“Every area of NI should be able to deliver better environmental performance, it’s just different areas will have different emphasis and different opportunities,” says Mr Fulton.
There is a separate rural strategy being developed, he adds.
'Our own Agriculture Act'
Sinn Féin's Declan McAleer kicks off questions.
He asks about “our own Agriculture Act” and says there is an aspiration for this to come into existence.
“Why could we not have started the legislative process, for example in February,” that would have seen such an act in place, asks the committee chair.
“We were very well down the road in terms of the UK Agriculture Act,” resounds Norman Fulton, adding that it allows NI to make all the changes that are needed.
“Wales have built a sunset clause of 2024,” says the official, adding that bringing forward primary legislation by 2022 would not have been possible.
'Future policy framework'
Norman Fulton joins the meeting by video link.
The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) official outlines the proposed agriculture support mechanism for NI.
He says they had a consultation with stakeholders on a future policy framework.
The framework was built around the four pillars of increased productivity, environmental sustainability, improved resilience and an integrated, effective and efficient supply chain.
Having left the EU's Common Agricultural Policy "we do now need to focus on the tools that deliver the outcome," Mr Fulton says.
He explains that the Agriculture Act provides the legal basis to move forward, adding that work needs to start on the architecture for the future policy.
He says the department foresees a need for a continued "area-based resilience payment".
For 2021 the department will be proceeding with a pilot protein crop payment project for combinable peas, beans and sweet lupins.
The official says the major part of the new programme agri-environment arrangements and these will be co-designed with stakeholders.
Committee opens to public
Committee Chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order.
He informs MLAs that some of their colleagues will be joining the meeting by video link in order to assist with social distancing requirements.
The Sinn Féin representative then moves members through some items of committee business, before welcoming the first witnesses of the day.
Officials from the department are providing a brief on the Future Agriculture Policy and Basic Payment Scheme.
They are:
What's on the agriculture agenda?
Good morning
Welcome to this week’s final day of live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we’re joining the Agriculture Committee.
They’ll be hearing about the Future Agricultural Policy and the Basic Payment Scheme for farmers.
Members of the Ulster Farmers Union will also be sharing their views on the proposals.
In the afternoon, officials from the Education Authority will be answering MLAs’ questions in relation to the inquiry into Special Educational Needs.
The action starts at 09:30.