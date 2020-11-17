Speaker Alex Maskey opens the session to the public. He runs through some opening business before introducing the first item on the agenda. It's a statement from the Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín on Self-Isolation Payments.
What's on the agenda today?
Good morning
After a late finish last night, we're back with what looks to be another action-packed day of political activity at Stormont.
Carál Ní Chuilín, Communities Minister, will start proceedings by updating MLAs about the Covid-19 self-isolation payment scheme.
The in the afternoon, the agriculture and justice ministers will answer MLAs' questions.
Before the end of the day, members will debate the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill.
It's going to be a long one, but we hope you'll join us throughout.
Live coverage from 10:30.