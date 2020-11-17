After a late finish last night, we're back with what looks to be another action-packed day of political activity at Stormont.

Carál Ní Chuilín, Communities Minister, will start proceedings by updating MLAs about the Covid-19 self-isolation payment scheme.

The in the afternoon, the agriculture and justice ministers will answer MLAs' questions.

Tori Watson Copyright: Tori Watson

Before the end of the day, members will debate the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill.

It's going to be a long one, but we hope you'll join us throughout.

Live coverage from 10:30.