Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Today, MLAs are meeting in the chamber for a plenary session.

They'll begin with a briefing from Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, on two recent North South Ministerial Council meetings.

Tori Watson Copyright: Tori Watson

At 14:00, we have Question Time for the first and deputy first ministers and for their executive colleague, Nichola Mallon, the Infrastructure Minister.

The Justice Minister Naomi Long will then bring the Criminal Justice Bill to the house for its second stage.

For all of this, and no doubt some last minute urgent oral questions, join us from 12:00.