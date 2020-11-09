Stormont
Live

Education minister reports on North-South meeting

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's on the Assembly agenda?

    Here's a brief summary of what all to expect during today's sitting, along with very rough indicative timings.

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    It's a busy one to kick off with today, with plenary business looking likely to run on late into the evening.

    Up first, Education Minister Peter Weir will be reporting on the latest North-South Ministerial Council meeting on education matters.

    MLAs will then return to the subject of the the Budget Bill - they've discussed it before, but today marks the further consideration stage of the bill.

    Stormont
    Copyright: Tori Watson

    Economy and education ministers will face Question Time at 14:00, and then MLAs will discuss the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

    Join us from 12:00.

