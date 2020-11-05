We're bringing you live coverage of the Health Committee bright and early this morning.

The Health Minister Robin Swann is due to brief MLAs, along with the Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride, from 08:40.

Committee members will also consider some amendments to the Covid-19 regulations.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

After lunch, we'll be joining the Public Accounts Committee which is continuing its inquiry into Major Capital Projects.

Stay with us throughout the day.