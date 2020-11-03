Stormont
Live

Ministerial statement on Housing Policy

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Speaker opens the session

    Alex Maskey
    Alex Maskey

    Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.

    There's a brief piece of business to get the session going.

    It's the first reading of the Criminal Justice Committal Reform Bill.

    Justice Minister Naomi Long moves the motion and the clerk reads the title of the bill into the record.

  2. What's on the agenda?

    Here's a brief snapshot of indicative timings for today's plenary session at the assembly.

    NI Assembly
    NI Assembly

  3. Good morning

    Parliament Buildings
    Parliament Buildings

    Welcome to our live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today on the hill we have everything from housing to booze and greenhouse gases, plus Question Time for the Agriculture and Communities ministers.

    The action starts at 10:30 with a ministerial statement on housing policy.

    Join us then.

