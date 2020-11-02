After a week of recess, we're back with live coverage of action at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

It's going to be a busy first day back for the MLAs.

They're starting proceedings with a statement from the Infrastructure minister on a North-South ministerial meeting on transport.

They'll then move to the consideration stage of the Budget Bill.

Tori Watson Copyright: Tori Watson

Carál Ní Chuilín, the Communities Minister, will bring the Pension Schemes Bill to the assembly, before MLAs turn to a debate on Post-Primary Transfer Testing brought by the Education Committee.

The first and deputy first minister will also face question time.

Will there be a few last minute additions to the agenda in the form of Urgent Oral Questions? Watch this space to find out.

Join us from 12:00.