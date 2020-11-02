Stormont
Live

North-South ministerial meeting on transport

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. What's on today's agenda?

  2. Good morning

    After a week of recess, we're back with live coverage of action at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    It's going to be a busy first day back for the MLAs.

    They're starting proceedings with a statement from the Infrastructure minister on a North-South ministerial meeting on transport.

    They'll then move to the consideration stage of the Budget Bill.

    Carál Ní Chuilín, the Communities Minister, will bring the Pension Schemes Bill to the assembly, before MLAs turn to a debate on Post-Primary Transfer Testing brought by the Education Committee.

    The first and deputy first minister will also face question time.

    Will there be a few last minute additions to the agenda in the form of Urgent Oral Questions? Watch this space to find out.

    Join us from 12:00.

