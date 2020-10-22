Pam Cameron, the deputy chair of the committee, says a number of families have reported concerns that care home staff have not been answering phone calls or replying to emails concerning residents.
Ms Cameron calls for further testing to be provided for the sector.
“Our main worry is that as test results come back, staff that have tested positive, they have to leave the care home,” responds Ms Shepherd.
She says “getting replacements and getting cover is increasingly difficult”.
“We need to find a solution for the visiting, and we need to find some way of supporting care homes,” she adds.
More testing to 'identify Covid more quickly and identify the source'
Colm Gildernew takes over the questioning and turns to the issue of testing residents who have been discharged from hospital before returning to a care home.
"What recommendations would you be making in terms of how we might do that better?” he asks.
Ms Shepherd says normally someone is tested 48 hours before discharge and then every 28 days.
She calls for residents to be tested more frequently “to help identify Covid more quickly and actually identify the source more easily as well”.
How prepared are care homes to deal with Covid positive cases, asks Mr Gildernew.
Some care homes won’t accept Covid positive residents or Covid positive discharges, responds Ms Shepherd.
Others are able to accommodate Covid patients in separate facilities to other residents, she explains.
She says care homes will not accept Covid positive cases “unless they can do it safely and separately from the other non-Covid areas”.
Mr Gildernew refers to comments Ms Shepherd made about staff feeling that the “system was working against them”. He wants clarification on this.
Ms Shepherd explains that “staff are so worried about Covid getting into care homes that it hasn't been in” that when the guidance around visiting was published “a lot of staff felt very, very worried about that” and “felt that all of the work they had done to keep Covid out” was being reversed.
'Only when it’s opened up under the proper controls'
Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, moves to members' questions.
He turns to Alliance’s Paula Bradshaw.
She asks about staff attitude towards the proposal to introduce “care partners”.
Ms Shepherd says “we see the need from the residents' point of view and families but only when it’s opened up under the proper controls and mitigations are in place”.
She adds that there have been proposals submitted regarding the introduction of visiting pods, adding that the main resistance has come from “insurance issues” and “health and safety” concerns.
She adds that she hopes these can be resolved.
'Staff are very tired and very worried'
Pauline Shepherd launches into her presentation. She's joining the meeting by video link.
On discharges from hospitals to care homes, she says testing is required 48 hours prior to discharge.
Ms Shepherd says the results are not always available within 48 hours "and care homes isolate all new residents for a period of 14 days".
She says some care homes are providing "step-down facilities, completely separate from the main care home residents so that there is an opportunity for patients who have tested positive to be discharged into a unique, safe environment".
On home care services, for patients discharged directly home from hospital, Ms Shepherd says "we believe testing should be carried out for any discharge to a home care setting".
"PPE continues to be supplied where necessary by health trusts and there have been no recent concerns about availability," she says, adding that assurances on the continued supply would be helpful.
Ms Shepherd says staff in care homes are tested every 14 days and residents every 28 days.
She says there have been "considerable problems" in delays with results, although this has improved in the past week.
"Symptom monitoring guidance from PHA needs to be revised," she adds.
Ms Shepherd notes that footfall into care homes has increased with routine visits from allied health professionals and calls for all of these professionals to be subject to the same testing regime as staff.
She comments on difficulties in accessing the support payments for care home operators.
Ms Shepherd asks the committee if they will be taking evidence from front line workers or residents.
"Morale remains low and staff are very tired and very worried," she says.
MLAs join meeting by video link
The committee chair, Colm Gildernew, opens the meeting the public and brings members to order.
On Wednesday night, the deptuy chair of the committee tweeted that she had received a notification from the StopCovid NI app that she had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.
As such, Pam Cameron is self-isolating.
Sinn Féin's Órlaíthi Flynn announced on Instagram on 14 October that she is also self-isolating.
The committee chair says that they, along with a number of other members on the committee are joining by video link to assist with social distancing requirements in the senate room.
Colm Gildernew wishes those who are self-isolating well before running through some brief business before introducing the main of the day, a session on the committee's inquiry into Covid-19 and its impact on Care Homes. The first witness is:
Ms Pauline Shepherd, Independent Health and Care Providers
What's on the health agenda?
Here's a brief snapshot of what members will be discussing today.
Good morning
Welcome to Parliament Buildings at Stormont.
We'll be taking you to the senate chamber shortly to join members of the Health Committee as they take evidence for their inquiry into Covid-19 and its impact on care homes.
This afternoon, we have the weekly meeting of the Public Accounts Committee.
The Health Committee meets at 09:30. Do join us then.

