NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Colm Gildernew takes over the questioning and turns to the issue of testing residents who have been discharged from hospital before returning to a care home.

"What recommendations would you be making in terms of how we might do that better?” he asks.

Ms Shepherd says normally someone is tested 48 hours before discharge and then every 28 days.

She calls for residents to be tested more frequently “to help identify Covid more quickly and actually identify the source more easily as well”.

How prepared are care homes to deal with Covid positive cases, asks Mr Gildernew.

Some care homes won’t accept Covid positive residents or Covid positive discharges, responds Ms Shepherd.

Others are able to accommodate Covid patients in separate facilities to other residents, she explains.

She says care homes will not accept Covid positive cases “unless they can do it safely and separately from the other non-Covid areas”.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Mr Gildernew refers to comments Ms Shepherd made about staff feeling that the “system was working against them”. He wants clarification on this.

Ms Shepherd explains that “staff are so worried about Covid getting into care homes that it hasn't been in” that when the guidance around visiting was published “a lot of staff felt very, very worried about that” and “felt that all of the work they had done to keep Covid out” was being reversed.