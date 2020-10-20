NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

After a bit of confusion regarding who’s first up to contribute to the debate, Deputy speaker Patsy McGlone finally calls Steve Aiken.

The chair of the Finance Committee says the bill required accelerated passage and outlines why the committee approved the move.

The UUP MLA asks the minister to clarify if it’s “lawful” for departments to “incur expenditure under sole authority prior to formal approval being given” and whether “Department for Finance approval can be given retrospectively?”

Paula Bradley is the chair of the Communities Committee.

Ms Bradley outline the financial difficulties which councils have faced during the pandemic.

“The committee supports the call for a sustainable co-designed financial model for local government going forward, so councils can be part of the Covid recovery in all of our communities,” says the DUP MLA.

Ms Bradley says, “last week, the committee were alarmed to hear of the looming financial crisis facing our football league clubs,” adding they are “community and social hubs” which have played a “vital role” during the pandemic.