'Looming financial crisis facing our football league clubs'
After a bit of confusion regarding who’s first up to contribute to the debate, Deputy speaker Patsy McGlone finally calls Steve Aiken.
The chair of the Finance Committee says the bill required accelerated passage and outlines why the committee approved the move.
The UUP MLA asks the minister to clarify if it’s “lawful” for departments to “incur expenditure under sole authority prior to formal approval being given” and whether “Department for Finance approval can be given retrospectively?”
Paula Bradley is the chair of the Communities Committee.
Ms Bradley outline the financial difficulties which councils have faced during the pandemic.
“The committee supports the call for a sustainable co-designed financial model for local government going forward, so councils can be part of the Covid recovery in all of our communities,” says the DUP MLA.
Ms Bradley says, “last week, the committee were alarmed to hear of the looming financial crisis facing our football league clubs,” adding they are “community and social hubs” which have played a “vital role” during the pandemic.
Budget Bill debate
Finance Minister Conor Murphy moves the bill and begins the debate.
He says accelerated passage has been necessary and thanks the Finance Committee for assenting to this.
The budget covers the remainder of the financial year and the most up-to-date expenditure plans "including the over £2.3bn additional resources and capital allocations which the executive has made in response to the Covid emergency and economic recovery".
The bill will authorise the spending of £4,757,631,000 and the use of resources totalling £4,791,051,000 in this financial year, the minister explains.
The amounts are in addition to the amounts previously authorised in the Budget Act 2020 in March and the Budget Act no2 in June, he adds.
Mr Murphy says the numbers contained within the Budget Bill are significant, adding that, "the legislation is required to ensure that all public services can continue to be delivered for the remainder of this financial year".
Meeting opens to the public
The deputy speaker opens the meeting to the public.
Pasty McGlone runs through some general business before moving members to the first item on today’s agenda.
He welcomes the Finance Minister Conor Murphy to move and open the debate on the second stage of the Budget Bill.
The debate isn’t time limited, so make sure you’ve a cup of tea ready.
On today's agenda
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on a rather damp Tuesday morning.
We've got one of the assembly's big set-piece events today, a debate on the Second Stage of the Budget Bill.
There's also Question Time for the health and infrastructure ministers.
On today's agenda
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on a rather damp Tuesday morning.
We've got one of the assembly's big set-piece events today, a debate on the Second Stage of the Budget Bill.
There's also Question Time for the health and infrastructure ministers.
The assembly sits at 10:30. Do join us then.