Stormont
Live

MLAs debate Northern Ireland's public finances

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. A busy day ahead...

    Here's a quick summary of what's coming up in the assembly today, along with estimated timings.

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today MLAs are meeting in plenary session to discuss NI's public finances as the Finance Minister Conor Murphy brings the budget to the chamber.

    Stormont
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Mr Murphy and the Education Minister Peter Weir will both face Question Time in the afternoon.

    Coronavirus regulations are also on the agenda, with assembly members voting on changes.

    Stay tuned - the action starts at 12:00.

Back to top