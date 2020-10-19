Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Today MLAs are meeting in plenary session to discuss NI's public finances as the Finance Minister Conor Murphy brings the budget to the chamber.

Mr Murphy and the Education Minister Peter Weir will both face Question Time in the afternoon.

Coronavirus regulations are also on the agenda, with assembly members voting on changes.

Stay tuned - the action starts at 12:00.