People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll says “it’s bizarre” that the committee are being asked to consider these regulations today, when they will only be in force for 24 hours.

Mr McMahon says “we have to work with what is in front of us at a moment in time”.

“Whilst it’s not possible for me to talk now about drafting for the new restrictions might look like for tomorrow there is a possibility that the new restrictions are added as, if you like, a new layer,” he says.

“For now we assume that these regulations will be in place and will be ready to fall back to in four weeks time, hopefully, if the tougher restrictions are then lifted,” says the official.

Pam Cameron is the deputy chair of the committee. Joining by video call, she asks about the restrictions at venues relating to customers adhering to social distancing requirements and providing contact details.

Mr McMahon says he understands that the information collected is from the “principal person who has made the booking” rather than “everybody in the group”.

He says this information would be held for 21 days.