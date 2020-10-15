'Possibility that new restrictions are added as a new layer'
People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll says “it’s bizarre” that the committee are being asked to consider these regulations today, when they will only be in force for 24 hours.
Mr McMahon says “we have to work with what is in front of us at a moment in time”.
“Whilst it’s not possible for me to talk now about drafting for the new restrictions might look like for tomorrow there is a possibility that the new restrictions are added as, if you like, a new layer,” he says.
“For now we assume that these regulations will be in place and will be ready to fall back to in four weeks time, hopefully, if the tougher restrictions are then lifted,” says the official.
Pam Cameron is the deputy chair of the committee. Joining by video call, she asks about the restrictions at venues relating to customers adhering to social distancing requirements and providing contact details.
Mr McMahon says he understands that the information collected is from the “principal person who has made the booking” rather than “everybody in the group”.
He says this information would be held for 21 days.
'Nearly pointless discussion'
Alex Easton of the DUP says he feels "this is all obsolete because of what's going to happen on Friday" and that the discussion is "nearly pointless".
He asks where the evidence is for closing restaurants.
Mr McMahon says he has some sympathy for the committee in that they are having to come to the regulations "after the fact".
He says the evidence base is given by the chief medical officer (CMO) and chief scientific officer (CSO) and they would typically attend the executive meetings.
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance asks about advice from the scientific advisory committee SAGE that was released on 21 September.
She says this advised that the reopening of wet pubs would "pretty much contribute to the rise in numbers" and she wants to know how that factored into the advice given by the CMO and CSO to the executive and their subsequent decisions.
Mr McMahon says he can't really answer that as he wasn't privy to those discussions.
'Could pub regulations be revoked to be brought back again?'
Nigel McMahon begins his briefing by recapping on a number of the Covid regulations relating to the reopening of wet pubs.
He outlines the process and guidelines that these types of venues were asked to follow when the regulations were first introduced, such as no live music or dancing.
Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, asks why the regulations wouldn’t just be “revoked and then should they be necessary again in a further point in time, then brought back again?”
Mr McMahon says “we've been doing these via urgent procedure” adding that the regulations being discussed today are law and must go through committee scrutiny.
He says as of yesterday's announcement “there is quite a lot of detailed drafting to be done” as to “how the executive’s decisions as of yesterday may be implemented”.
“I’m not able to say at this moment in time if that drafting will result in revoking any elements of these at this time,” says Mr McMahon.
Could they be revoked, asks Mr Guildernew.
Mr McMahon says “our hope all the way through is that we can do this in a way that is as easily and best communicated as possible”.
If revoking enables the message to be simplified “that is something we would look at” adds the official.
Health Committee meeting
Committee chair Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin calls the meeting to order.
He runs through some committee business and outlines some details of a meeting with care home residents
"I thought it was heart breaking," says committee deputy chair, Pam Cameron of the DUP.
The first item of the day is a briefing from the chief environmental officer, Nigel McMahon, on changes to the coronavirus regulations relating to wet pubs.
The committee takes a brief pause to set up the video link.
On the Health agenda today
It's going to be a busy one!
Good morning
Welcome to live coverage of Thursday’s business at the
Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we’ll be joining members of the Health
Committee in the senate chamber at Parliament Buildings.
They have a briefing from the Public Health Agency on test
and trace.
This afternoon the Public Accounts Committee will question
Education Authority officials as part of its inquiry into Special Educational
Needs provision.
The Health Committee meets at 09:30. Do stay with us.
