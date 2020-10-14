'We’re trying to get the Covid transmission rate under control'
DUP MLA Keith Buchanan asks about “young people’s welfare", he wants to know what evidence the executive weighed up in relation to the extension of half-term.
“We realise they have been off school for a considerable length of time due to the lockdown in March,” replies Mrs Foster.
“The loss of learning time is very critical as well, young people need to be able to take those exams at the end of the year,” she adds.
Mrs Foster says consideration was given to a number of different aspects, including vulnerable children.
“We’re trying to get the Covid transmission rate under control,” she says, adding “that is why the break is starting now”.
“This is a two week break, children will return to school on 2 November,” she adds.
Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin, who chairs the Health Committee, asks the first minister about test and trace.
He wants to know if they will “put in place a find, test, trace, isolate and support system” to ensure “we don’t find ourselves back in this place again”.
The first minister says the health service was under pressure "before we came back in January” but says it’s important to ensure it now has the capacity to deal with the pandemic.
“At present we are managing the ICU beds, we are managing the hospital capacity,” she says, adding that these interventions are required to ensure this can continue.
'Executive to discuss business support'
The SDLP's Colin McGrath chairs the Committee for the Executive Office.
He says "people across the north went to bed last night not knowing if their children would be going to school today, if businesses would be opening or if they needed to go to work and the confusion over the past 24 hours has certainly not helped that".
Mr McGrath calls for a "clean break" when people are supplied with the clarity, answer and support that they need.
He welcomes the statement but says the details on financial support for businesses and work are missing.
Mrs Foster says it was "never going to be the situation" that the executive would announce something that people would have to do the next day and that is why the changes are going to come into operation on Friday.
On schools, she says "the education minister has proposed a way forward to minimise the loss of learning".
"We will be putting supports in place," she says adding that that the executive will consider the support systems for business and workers tomorrow.
'We do not take this step lightly'
“The executive has taken this decision because it is necessary,” says Mrs Foster.
She adds, “we discussed the impacts in great detail” adding “we do not take this step lightly”.
“We want these measures to have two impacts,” she says.
Mrs Foster explains that one is to combat the Covid transmission rates “which must be turned down now, or we will be in a very difficult place indeed”, and the second, is for “each and every one of us can take stock and go back to the social distancing messaging that is vitally important”.
“We are asking all children, young people and parents to help us in a very particular way in the next few weeks,” she says.
“We will need to exit these arrangement most carefully,” says the first minister, adding that the restrictions will come into force on “Friday of this week and will be there for four weeks”.
“We must reach a different place on both the numbers and getting back to the basics of social distancing,” she says.
“Small acts can have a large and important contribution to managing Covid -19,” says Mrs Foster.
Restrictions on sport, weddings, funerals and schools
The first minister says there will be “no indoor sport of any kind or organised contact sport involving household mixing other than at elite level”.
“No mass events involving more than 15 people, other than sporting events” where it is permitted, will be allowed, she says.
Gyms will remain open but for individual training only, and places of worship are to remain open with a “mandatory requirement to wear face coverings when entering and existing” says the first minister.
She adds that this will “not will apply to parties to a wedding or civil partnership”.
For wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships, there will be a limit of 25 people, with no receptions and this will be implemented from Monday 19 October, she says.
Venues providing post-ceremony celebrations will “remain open for this purpose this weekend, but must not provide other services for people who are not part of the wedding or partnership and this will be limited to 25”.
“Funerals and committals are to be limited to 25 with no pre- or post-funeral gathering,” says Mrs Foster.
She also says that the guidance is that “no unnecessary travel will be advised”.
Off-licences and supermarkets “will not be permitted to sell alcohol after 20:00, she says, adding “we believe the above restrictions should apply for four weeks”.
Any continuation or amendment of any element of the restrictions would require executive approval, she adds.
Turning to half-term for schools, she says these will be extended from 19 - 30 October.
Schools will reopen from Monday 2 November.
She adds that there will be a continuous review of the situation by the executive in the weeks and months ahead, adding “this will be a difficult and worrying news for a lot of people”.
Outline of restrictions
The first minister says the following steps are to be introduced.
She says the current restrictions on households meeting indoors will continue as will the limit on the number who can meet in a garden.
“Existing exemptions for childcare and maintenance and other matters will stay in place,” she adds.
“All close contact economy is proposed for closure” she says, adding that the provision of hairdressing services in domestic settings will also be prohibited.
Mrs Foster says there should be no more than a maximum of ten people, from two households, included in any bubble, and advises that people should “work from home unless unable to do so”.
Turning to universities and further education, Mrs Foster says they will be provided with guidance on delivering “essential face-to-face learning”.
The hospitality sector is to close, she says, “apart from deliveries and take-away for food”.
“The existing closing time at 23:00,” she says will remain.
“Retail will stay open, however there will be urgent engagement with the sector”, says the first minister, to ensure all can be done to “help suppress the spread of the virus”.
As for close contact services that can stay open, she says these “will be defined in the regulations” but “will not include complimentary treatments”.
'More steps urgently needed'
Arlene Foster begins by thanking staff who stayed “late last night and early this morning” to facilitate today’s sitting.
The first minister says “we have looked at the various levels of restrictions we need now”.
“We all have a role to break this chain”, she says, adding that “people pass Covid on to each other and that happens at a variety of settings”.
"We have asked everyone to assist us with this by not gathering in domestic settings," she says and outlines the restrictions currently in place in Derry City and Strabane local council area.
Mrs Foster says "hospitalisations are on the increase," adding that this is "deeply troubling and more steps are urgently needed".
Coronavirus statement
Speaker Alex Maskey calls the assembly to order.
The sole item of business at today's additional meeting of the assembly is First Minister Arlene Foster's statement on measures to be taken in response to the increased transmission of Covid-19.
Mr Maskey thanks the first and deputy first ministers for bringing the statement to the assembly "given the seriousness of the situation we are in".
What do we know so far?
A number of new Covid restrictions expected to be announced at today's extraordinary plenary session.
Ministers in the executive talked into the early hours of Wednesday morning in a bid to reach a compromise on a range of decisions.
It's understood they finally agreeing to impose the following measures for four weeks from Friday:
Closure of the hospitality sector, apart from deliveries and takeaways
Other fast-food and takeaway premises to close at 23:00
Off-licences and supermarkets not to sell alcohol after 20:00
No indoor sport or organised contact sport involving mixing of households, other than at elite level
Close-contact services - apart from those meeting essential health needs - to close
Mobile hairdressers and make-up artists - also classed as close contact services - prohibited from working in homes
Gyms to remain open for individual training but no classes permitted
Places of worship to remain open but face coverings mandatory when entering and exiting
The current restrictions on household mixing are expected to remain as they are.
Good morning
Welcome to live coverage of a special meeting of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
MLAs have been recalled to receive a statement from First Minister Arlene Foster on increased coronavirus restrictions.
The changes were agreed at a meeting of the executive that ran into the early hours of this morning.
This afternoon, we’ll have live coverage of this week’s meeting of the Executive Office Committee.
The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay this us to see this important session in full.