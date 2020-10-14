DUP MLA Keith Buchanan asks about “young people’s welfare", he wants to know what evidence the executive weighed up in relation to the extension of half-term.

“We realise they have been off school for a considerable length of time due to the lockdown in March,” replies Mrs Foster.

“The loss of learning time is very critical as well, young people need to be able to take those exams at the end of the year,” she adds.

Mrs Foster says consideration was given to a number of different aspects, including vulnerable children.

“We’re trying to get the Covid transmission rate under control,” she says, adding “that is why the break is starting now”.

“This is a two week break, children will return to school on 2 November,” she adds.

Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin, who chairs the Health Committee, asks the first minister about test and trace.

He wants to know if they will “put in place a find, test, trace, isolate and support system” to ensure “we don’t find ourselves back in this place again”.

The first minister says the health service was under pressure "before we came back in January” but says it’s important to ensure it now has the capacity to deal with the pandemic.

“At present we are managing the ICU beds, we are managing the hospital capacity,” she says, adding that these interventions are required to ensure this can continue.