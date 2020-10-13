'Party may chose to be recognised as part of the official opposition'
The next item is a discussion around an amendment to standing order 45A.
Proposed:
Leave out Standing Order 45A and insert –
“(1) Subject to paragraph (3), where, at a time when all Northern Ireland Ministers ceased to hold office, a party is entitled to nominate a person to hold Ministerial office under section 18(2) to (6) of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, and declines to do so, that party may choose to be recognised as part of the official opposition.
(2) Subject to paragraph (3), where, during the relevant period, a party is entitled to nominate a person to hold a Ministerial office under section 18(10) of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, and declines to do so, that party may choose to be recognised as part of the official opposition.
(3) A party is not to be recognised as part of the official opposition if any member of that party holds a Ministerial office.
(4) Where only one party chooses to be recognised in accordance with paragraph (1) or paragraph (2) that party is to be regarded as the official opposition.
(5) In this order “relevant period” means the period of two years beginning with the date on which the Ministerial offices are filled under 16A(3)(b) of the Northern Ireland Act 1998.”.
Chairperson, Committee on Procedures
Linda Dillon moves and opens the debate.
Currently the standing order provides “for where a party is entitled to nominate a person to hold ministerial office under section 18, 2-6, of the NI Act 1998, and declines to do so, that party may chose to be recognised as part of the official opposition”.
The Sinn Féin MLA says in 2016 the assembly and executive reform assemble opposition act made arrangements and provision for an official opposition, but adds that NDNA made amendments to that.
The pandemic meant the committee’s consideration of the amendment was somewhat delayed, explains Ms Dillon.
At the end of September, the committee agreed to support the amendment, she says.
'The absurdity of mandatory coalition'
TUV leader Jim Allister says "no self-respecting democracy, no self respecting legislature can hope to operate successfully or credibly without an opposition".
For all but six or eight months of the 22-year existence of the assembly "we've had the farce of no opposition," he says.
Mr Allister says this "fits entirely with the ethos of this house which flows from the absurdity of mandatory coalition".
John Blair of Alliance says there is little to add to Ms Kelly's comments.
Responding to Mr Allister, he says questions on the role of the opposition are a matter for the review and will be brought back to the assembly at an appropriate time.
The motion passes on an oral vote.
Review of entitlements for Official Opposition
Up next is a motion from the Assembly Commission.
It reads:
Proposed:
That this Assembly refers to the Assembly and Executive Review Committee under Standing Order 59(3)(b) the matter of the commissioning of an independent review of the adequacy and effectiveness of the Statement of Entitlements for an Official Opposition, as set out in paragraph 3.7 of Annex C of the New Decade, New Approach Deal (NDNA); agrees that the terms of reference for this review should be agreed jointly by this Committee and the Assembly Commission; and further agrees that the Committee should report on the outcome of this review to the Assembly.
Mr John Blair
Mr Keith Buchanan
Mr Robbie Butler
Mrs Dolores Kelly
Mr John O’Dowd
Dolores Kelly of the SDLP opens the debate.
She begins by outlining the background of the motion.
Ms Kelly says “today’s debate is purely intended to ensure AERC (Assembly and Executive Review Committee) are able to take this commitment within NDNA (New Decade, New Approach) forward”.
The MLA says the assembly will have a “fuller debate” about arrangements to be in place for an official opposition at a later stage, once a review is complete.
“I hope this provides an explanation” of why the motion has been brought to the chamber today, she adds.
Maolíosa McHugh is the vice-chair of the AERC. He starts “by reminding the house of the remit of the committee”.
The Sinn Féin MLA says “the committee agreed in principle to undertaking this work jointly with the commission”.
He reiterates that the motion is to enable the AERC to carry out the review.
'Disappointment with Executive ministers'
Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
The Minister for Communities, Carál Ní Chuilín of Sinn Féin is unable to attend Question Time as she is self-isolating following a negative Covid test.
Mr Maskey says he is "disappointed that no other executive minister was able to stand in for the minister".
He says the situation is "without precedent".
The speaker proposes a suspension of standing orders to allow business to continue at 14:00 in the absence of questions to the Communities Minister.
The motion passes on an oral vote.
On the assembly agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
On the hill at Stormont today, MLAs will be debating the Modern Slavery Bill and the First and deputy First Ministers will face Question Time.
Live Reporting
Robin Sheeran and Tori Watson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
On the assembly agenda
Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
On the hill at Stormont today, MLAs will be debating the Modern Slavery Bill and the First and deputy First Ministers will face Question Time.
The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us.