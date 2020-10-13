The next item is a discussion around an amendment to standing order 45A.

Proposed:

Leave out Standing Order 45A and insert –

“(1) Subject to paragraph (3), where, at a time when all Northern Ireland Ministers ceased to hold office, a party is entitled to nominate a person to hold Ministerial office under section 18(2) to (6) of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, and declines to do so, that party may choose to be recognised as part of the official opposition.

(2) Subject to paragraph (3), where, during the relevant period, a party is entitled to nominate a person to hold a Ministerial office under section 18(10) of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, and declines to do so, that party may choose to be recognised as part of the official opposition.

(3) A party is not to be recognised as part of the official opposition if any member of that party holds a Ministerial office.

(4) Where only one party chooses to be recognised in accordance with paragraph (1) or paragraph (2) that party is to be regarded as the official opposition.

(5) In this order “relevant period” means the period of two years beginning with the date on which the Ministerial offices are filled under 16A(3)(b) of the Northern Ireland Act 1998.”.

Chairperson, Committee on Procedures

Linda Dillon moves and opens the debate.

Currently the standing order provides “for where a party is entitled to nominate a person to hold ministerial office under section 18, 2-6, of the NI Act 1998, and declines to do so, that party may chose to be recognised as part of the official opposition”.

The Sinn Féin MLA says in 2016 the assembly and executive reform assemble opposition act made arrangements and provision for an official opposition, but adds that NDNA made amendments to that.

The pandemic meant the committee’s consideration of the amendment was somewhat delayed, explains Ms Dillon.

At the end of September, the committee agreed to support the amendment, she says.