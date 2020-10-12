Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. This afternoon, we have another socially-distanced plenary session from the assembly chamber. The session begins with a debate on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act before moving to amendments to the Coronavirus Regulations. Later, DUP MLAs will bring a motion about increasing the number of police officers in Northern Ireland. Sinn Féin MLAs also have a motion tabled on the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement. Join us for all of this from 12:00.
On the assembly agenda
Good morning
