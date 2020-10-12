Stormont
Live

MLAs discuss Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. On the assembly agenda

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This afternoon, we have another socially-distanced plenary session from the assembly chamber.

    The session begins with a debate on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act before moving to amendments to the Coronavirus Regulations.

    Later, DUP MLAs will bring a motion about increasing the number of police officers in Northern Ireland.

    Sinn Féin MLAs also have a motion tabled on the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement.

    Join us for all of this from 12:00.

