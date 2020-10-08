Mr Lockhart says the inquiry sought to update politicians about its work "because so many of you have been contacted by patients".

He says inquiry members were determined to ensure "we did not miss the most important voice in this inquiry, even though our terms of reference require us to focus on the circumstances which led to the recall of patients in May 2018 and to review the handling of concerns by the Belfast Trust, we have never lost sight of the fact that our inquiry should hear from patients".

Mr Lockhart says they ran a public information campaign and invited submissions from those who had been affected by the recall. This resulted in over 200 written submissions from the public and the inquiry formally invited 32 of these people to give evidence.

The inquiry chair says the testimony of 100 patients has been sent, with their consent, to the GMC (General Medical Council), the Belfast Trust and in some instances to the health regulator, the RQIA.

He says that as far as he and Prof Mascie-Taylor are concerned, the aim of the inquiry "is to ensure that patient safety is enhanced and that outcomes are improved".

Mr Lockhart says that, whilst the inquiry is non-statutory, a failure to cooperate with the inquiry would result in an individual being named in the report.

"We are pleased to report that the cooperation promised has been delivered with the exception of one registrar who is in Australia and has not responded to any correspondence and a consultant neurologist who is not medically fit to give evidence," he says.

Mr Lockhart says the inquiry wants to issue its final report at the conclusion of all other inquiries.

He says the delay in taking evidence due to the Covid pandemic was "regrettable".

"We fully understand the frustrations of the public and the urgency of producing our preliminary report," the inquiry chair concludes.