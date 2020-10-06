Sinéad Bradley of the SDLP is up next. She says she is on record as being opposed to the planning application that was granted to the site.

“How can this be restored?” she asks and wants to know how it can be “fixed for generations to come”.

Ms Bradley says she looks forward to working with the minister to resolve the “unforgivable problem that exists at Knock Iveagh”.

Andrew Muir of Alliance says it’s “crucial to seek to preserve” sites like Knock Iveagh.

The MLA says “it is clear that the issue with regards to the wind-turbine date back to 2012 or 2013”.

“It should be for the local council to provide clarity on this matter with financial support as required,” adds the MLA.

Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín is invited to respond to the debate and begins by thanking those who contributed.

“I’m happy to be here, I’m not getting dragged here,” she says, adding she would like to see Knock Iveagh when the “weather clears up”.

“The significance of the burial monument has been mentioned by everybody who spoke here this evening,” she adds.

The minister says her department has provided advice which has led to the successful removal of an unauthorised broadband mast “from the top of the hill”.

Planning permission for the turbine was granted in 2013 by the former Department for the Environment prior to the transfer of planning responsibilities to councils, says the minister.

“I do believe the council planning application in this instance was flawed,” says Ms Ní Chuilín.

“My officials are playing a key role in addressing a number of issues” at the site says Ms Ní Chuilín, adding that they will continue to monitor the situation there.

The Speaker, Alex Maskey, calls the plenary session to a close.