'I’m happy to be hear, I’m not getting dragged here'
Sinéad Bradley of the SDLP is up next. She says she is on record as being opposed to the planning application that was granted to the site.
“How can this be restored?” she asks and wants to know how it can be “fixed for generations to come”.
Ms Bradley says she looks forward to working with the minister to resolve the “unforgivable problem that exists at Knock Iveagh”.
Andrew Muir of Alliance says it’s “crucial to seek to preserve” sites like Knock Iveagh.
The MLA says “it is clear that the issue with regards to the wind-turbine date back to 2012 or 2013”.
“It should be for the local council to provide clarity on this matter with financial support as required,” adds the MLA.
Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín is invited to respond to the debate and begins by thanking those who contributed.
“I’m happy to be here, I’m not getting dragged here,” she says, adding she would like to see Knock Iveagh when the “weather clears up”.
“The significance of the burial monument has been mentioned by everybody who spoke here this evening,” she adds.
The minister says her department has provided advice which has led to the successful removal of an unauthorised broadband mast “from the top of the hill”.
Planning permission for the turbine was granted in 2013 by the former Department for the Environment prior to the transfer of planning responsibilities to councils, says the minister.
“I do believe the council planning application in this instance was flawed,” says Ms Ní Chuilín.
“My officials are playing a key role in addressing a number of issues” at the site says Ms Ní Chuilín, adding that they will continue to monitor the situation there.
The Speaker, Alex Maskey, calls the plenary session to a close.
'It fills me with such desperate sadness'
Jim Wells, an MLA who has had the DUP whip withdrawn, says Knock Iveagh "is an extremely important historical site".
He says that in 2013, when planning was the responsibility of the Department of the Environment Planning Service and it made "an absolutely fundamental error".
He says that when the department admits that it made a fundamental mistake it shouldn't be the local council "that have to pick up the bill for that".
Sinéad Ennis of Sinn Féin says she's unhappy to be talking about this matter "because it fills me with such desperate sadness".
She says the attitudes behind the planning decisions at Knock Iveagh "point to a massive collective problem we have right across this island in our attitude to our history and our heritage".
'I’m not here, in any shape or form, to apportion blame'
The final item of business this evening is the adjournment debate.
It’s brought by UUP MLA Doug Beattie and concerns the protection the Knock Iveagh historical and archaeological site.
He begins by saying this is the third adjournment debate he has raised in recent weeks.
“I’m not here, in any shape or form, to apportion blame in any of this,” adds the MLA.
Mr Beattie says the site was reported as being of a “of national importance for the understanding of the Neolithic period in Ireland”.
He questions why a wind-turbine was granted planning permission a short distance away from the area in recent years.
“Let’s be absolutely clear, this was done in the old structure, so DoE, not DoI,” he adds.
“It would be wrong of me to point the finger at any minster and say you got this wrong,” says Mr Beattie.
“Since 2017, there has been further digging on the site,” he says, adding “there’s an access road being put onto the site, a wind-turbine has been put on the site,” among a number of other things.
“We’re now caught between two departments and a council,” says Mr Beattie.
The motion passes
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance winds on the motion.
She runs through some of the points made by members during the debate.
Ms Bradshaw thanks the minister for her confirmation that she supports the motion and for "your commitment to supporting your departmental officials to look at how you can take this forward".
She notes the minister's comment that when she reaches "a prescribed remedy, you will take it to the executive for approval".
The motion passes on an oral vote.
'We all know what’s not working'
Carál Ní Chuilín is invited to respond to the debate.
The minister says this issue is a priority for her and something that she supports.
She says she has spoken to families, patients and those working in health settings about the issue.
The minister pays tribute to those who have been campaigning on this matter for years.
“A few people mentioned the McAlindon case, and I don’t want to avoid it,” says Ms Ní Chuilín.
“I can’t go into any detail about what that remedy may be as that process is still listed in the court system” she adds.
The communities minister refers to the all party group at the assembly that is working on this issue.
“I think, the reference to Scotland has been really interesting,” says the minister, adding that “what Scotland hasn’t done” is “what are they doing in terms of what they are replacing the rule with”.
“We all know what’s not working,” she adds.
Ms Ní Chuilín puts on record “some people have mentioned the assessment” something that she says her predecessor had started to try and bring “in-house”.
'Many terminal illnesses have unpredictable trajectories'
The DUP's Joanne Bunting thanks the Alliance MLAs for bringing this motion to the assembly
"We can all put ourselves and those we love in those shoes and think of the impact," she says.
She says accurate prognoses can be difficult for many terminal illnesses such as motor neurone disease, chronic heart failure and COPD because of their "unpredictable trajectories".
Harry Harvey of the DUP welcomes the motion.
"A terminal diagnosis impacts not just on an individual but an entire family network," he says, adding that people who find themselves in this situation should be able to "live out their final days free from financial worries".
'Cruel and lacks compassion'
Jonathan Buckley of the DUP rises in support of the motion.
The current special rule is “cruel” and “lacks compassion” says the MLA.
“Access to these payments are critical to the welfare of the terminally ill across this country,” he adds.
He says “the six month life expectancy criteria should be removed”.
Fra McCann of Sinn Féin says he has spoken to many people who told him they would not have coped without the support of charities such as Marie Curie.
He says his party supports the view that six month associated prognosis should be scrapped.
'The fear and the despair and the sadness'
The SDLP's Pat Catney also supports the motion.
"I cannot imagine the fear and the despair and the sadness that follows from a diagnosis of terminal illness, however I have seen at first hand what a terminal illness can do to a person," he says.
Robbie Butler of the UUP joins the voices backing the Alliance motion.
He says Marie Curie has "been relentless in pushing this message".
Mr Butler says the members should ensure that when people are dying they should "die with dignity".
'It adds an impact and stress and strain'
Paula Bradley of the DUP says she used to work in the health and social work sector and that she was “amazed” at the number of people living with dementia who had never tried to access help from the benefit system before.
She outlines her own personal experience of working with those who have been diagnosed with terminal illness in her previous role.
“It adds an impact and stress and strain” she adds.
Turning to the report from Marie Curie about the ‘Cost of Dying’. Ms Bradley says it presents the “very real impact of a diagnosis”.
Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin rises to support the motion and pays tribute to Marie Curie for its work on this issue.
He too says he was a social worker in a previous career path and relays similar experiences to Ms Bradley.
“There is a lot of truth in that many people do not want to know how long they have,” he says.
“I think we are largely speaking with one voice in relation to one of these very difficult issues,” Mr Gildernew adds.
Terminal Illness debate
Next on the agenda is a motion brought by Alliance MLAs on terminal issues:
That this Assembly welcomes the recommendation, in the Walter Rader Independent Review of the Personal Independence Payment Assessment Process in Northern Ireland, that the six-month life expectancy criteria be removed from the terminal illness rule; notes the work of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Terminal Illness inquiry; recognises that there is significant evidence and support for reforming the six-month rule in all relevant welfare benefits among a wide range of local stakeholders; further welcomes the recent establishment of an Assembly All Party Group on Terminal Illness; and calls on the Minister for Communities to bring forward immediately legislation to remove the six-month rule, provide guidance to health professionals and adopt a fairer definition of terminal illness.
Ms Kellie ArmstrongMs Paula Bradshaw
Kellie Armstrong opens the debate.
She says she is bringing a motion that is very difficult for her, "so please forgive me if my voice shakes".
Ms Armstrong says she is proposing "a mitigation measure that will once and for all deal with a benefits process that is a cruel rule".
She explains that the current rules allow for people with a terminal illness to apply for a fast track to social security payments.
This involves having a medical form filled out by a doctor.
"That means that a consultant is confirming that you have six months or less left to live," says Ms Armstrong, adding, "that's tough and hard for any medical professional to predict".
"I trust our minister for communities to do the right thing," she says.
'A very fulsome debate'
Matthew O’Toole winds on the debate, and describes it as a “very fulsome” discussion.
The SDLP MLA runs through some of the points made by the members.
Mr O’Toole says “part of the suite of fiscal powers you’d want of these powers is more borrowing powers”.
“I welcome the fact that the minister used her closing remarks to take seriously the message around social distancing,” he adds.
Mr O’Toole emphasises this motion is not about political point scoring.
Deputy Speaker Roy Beggs puts the motion to an oral vote and it passes with no dissenting voices.
'My, how we've got ourselves into an absolute twist'
The Economy Minister, Diane Dodds replies to the debate.
She says the members are "right to be concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, the projected spike in unemployment and the danger to businesses and workers".
She praises the "resilience and innovation" displayed by businesses in the face of the pandemic.
"We will continue to seek for strategic and targeted interventions as we plot our way through a challenging time," Mrs Dodds says.
The minister notes that Sinn Féin and the SDLP have both called for greater fiscal powers, and she challenges those parties to say "who will pay those extra taxes".
"My, how we've got ourselves into an absolute twist over strategies today," she comments.
'Lockdown has gone beyond anyone’s expected trade shocks'
Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong says the “impact of the lockdown has gone beyond anyone’s expected trade shocks”.
Many businesses have been able to avail of support schemes, she says, but also references those “business people who feel like they have been left behind”.
Ms Armstrong asks the minister what she and her department are doing to build trust with entrepreneurs.
She also asks the minister what support will be provided to the north-west and other areas where there will be local lockdowns.
Green Party MLA Rachel Woods says she has “very little time to speak, but that might be good for some people”.
“We don’t need to look too far for opportunities presenting themselves for job creating and for dealing with recession,” she says, and references a “green new deal at a local level” and “buildings that have low to zero carbon footprint”.
“We can create long-term well paid employment,” she says.
'That is an absolutely horrifying figure'
Pat Catney of the SDLP looks back to the early days of the pandemic.
"Because we acted, we managed to help and support a lot of our workers," he says.
Mr Catney says "we are rapidly heading towards, if not a period of total lockdown, then a period of heavy restriction".
"Now is the time to act. Now is the time to put plans in place and now is the time to make sure no-one is left behind without support," he says.
We al must be working together to create a plan, a business plan that enables us to come out the end of this with some form of economy that has the ability to grow and rapidly strengthen," says UUP leader Steve Aiken.
"Our economy is going to contract. We have already heard it's going to contract by about 11.7%. That is an absolutely horrifying figure," he adds.
'People are leading the charge to lockdown vast swathes of our economy'
Christopher Stalford of the DUP says he agrees with Ms Dolan that the “notion of what a key, frontline worker is has changed”.
He refers to his own wife who works in B&M.
The South Belfast MLA says “we have to reflect on the fact that this money, once borrowed, will have to be paid back, and it will be paid back in taxation”.
“When you’re in debates in this chamber relating to health, people are leading the charge to lock down vast swathes of our economy, vast swathes of our society and going back to the situation we had at the start of this,” he says, adding that during economy debates, “the very same people” are calling for the minister to stimulate a “shutdown economy”.
Emma Rogan of Sinn Féin says her party wants to see “support for workers and their families”.
“We want to see support for alternative businesses,” she says, adding it is “an ideal time” to grow the green economy.
“The transfer of fiscal powers is necessary,” says Ms Rogan to ensure a fair recovery.
'A bitter blow to businesses'
The DUP's Gary Middleton says recent months have seen "severe impacts on our town and city centres".
He says the reintroduction of restrictions in his Foyle constituency has been "a real bitter to blow" to businesses that may have only recently reopened their doors
Mr Middleton says business people see his party colleague, the Economy Minister Diane Dodd, as "a strong advocate at the executive table".
Jemma Dolan of Sinn Féin says, like many other MLAs, the majority of queries coming into her constituency office are from people seeking advice on claiming the Jobseekers element of Universal Credit.
"Surely it's more efficient to support workers to stay in work rather than put them through the hardship of being unemployed," she adds.
'What has been published to date, just doesn’t cut the mustard'
UUP MLA John Stewart is up next. He welcomes the motion, adding “talking about the figure of 100,00 job losses is frightening”.
“I hope the minister sees it for what it is, and not political point-scoring” he adds.
“The motion rightly refers to those business owners and businesses who have been, to date, unable to avail of any support grants so far,” he adds.
“There is a great deal that the Department for the Economy can, and should be doing,” says the MLA.
Andrew Muir of Alliance says the minister for the economy should bring forward a “detailed strategy” adding that “what has been published to date, just doesn’t cut the mustard”.
'Unjustifiable to end the furlough scheme'
The DUP's Gordon Dunne says the "global pandemic has had a profound impact on our economy and employees right across Northern Ireland".
He calls for recognition of the support provided to businesses by the economy minister and the UK government.
The North Down MLA says the minister's announcement of a £4.6m investment to fund 3,000 online training places "for people whose employment has been disrupted by the pandemic is exactly the sort of positive-directed financial support we need".
Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald chairs the Economy Committee.
"We are all very aware that the health of our people and our economy are interlinked," she says.
Ms Archibald says that it is for this reason that she thinks it "unjustifiable that the British government is ending the furlough scheme at the end of this month".
She says the Economy Committee has written to the chancellor to this effect.
'Ministers are human and like all of us, they make mistakes'
The next item of business is a SDLP motion regarding the Impact of Covid-19 Restrictions on Workers and on the Economy.
It reads:
Proposed:
That this Assembly recognises the profound impact of Covid-19 restrictions on workers and the economy; notes projections that more than 100,000 people in Northern Ireland could be unemployed by the end of 2020; further notes with regret that many businesses are excluded from current support schemes; notes the positive impact of wage subsidy programmes as a critical lifeline to small businesses and those struggling to make ends meet; expresses regret that the minister for the economy has not produced a Covid-19 recovery strategy that provides support to workers and businesses asked to restrict their trading capacity; and calls on the minister for the economy to work with the minister of finance to bring forward a radical economic intervention programme that supports wages, creates pathways for those who have lost their jobs to re-enter the labour market, promotes new jobs and closes regional imbalances.
Ms Sinead McLaughlin
Mr Matthew O’Toole
Mr Colin McGrath
Mr Pat Catney
Sinead McLaughlin moves the motion and begins the debate.
She says “this is not an easy time for any of us, least of us those businesses and workers whose livelihoods hang in the balance”.
She does however pay tribute to the work of ministers, adding “they are human and like all of us, they make mistakes”.
Ms McLaughlin says the chancellor “got it right” with the furlough scheme, but not with the job support scheme which is to replace it.
The Foyle MLA says the Economy Department appears to be “rudderless” at present.
She says about 10,000 small business in NI have “been excluded from support” adding that NI’s economy is based on “small and micro-businesses”.
