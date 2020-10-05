'Many victims remain totally unaware of their right to support”
Emma Rogan of Sinn Féin is up next.
She says she supports the motion and calls for a feasibility study to “weigh up all the potential benefits” appointing a commissioner may have.
“Victims have a number of rights and entitlements, which are laid out in the Victims' Charter,” says the MLA.
Ms Rogan pays tribute to those organisations who currently provide support to victims, and adds that any commissioner would need to help assist their work.
DUP MLA Gordon Dunne says “many victims and witness of crime, some five years on from the charter launch, still remain totally unaware of their right to support”.
“The charter launched in 2015 by a previous justice minster was a positive development,” he adds.
“Defined and effective measures,” need to be put in place to support victims says Mr Dunne.
'Justice should be an ultimate right'
John Blair (below) of Alliance says he supports the motion.
However, he says he sees it as "a framework on which to build a more comprehensive and operative support system on which all victims of crime receive a level of support which is suitable to their individual circumstances and requirements".
Paul Frew of the DUP says he supports the motion.
He says that "in the liberal democracy in which we live justice should be an ultimate right".
"Why have we got to a place where we need a commissioner to look after victims?" he asks.
'No value in having a commissioner if people don’t know how it works'
Linda Dillon of Sinn Féin is the deputy chair of the Justice Committee.
She says the committee possibly should have considered bringing forward a committee motion, but welcomes today’s debate.
“We have to looks at victims first, and that’s victims right across the board,” she adds.
“We as a committee have a lot of work to do, but our work is about holding the minister to account,” she says.
Turning to models of victim support, Ms Dillon says it is important that a number of these are considered going forward.
“There is no value in having a commissioner for anything if the people who need to rely on this commissioner don’t understand how it works,” says the MLA.
She asks “who is the voice, who is the overall guardian of everything that we hold important to support a victim?”
Ms Bradley adds “there are many issues for victims that need addressed at this time”.
'Devastating impact on victims'
Paul Givan of the DUP chairs the Justice Committee.
He says he supports the motion but he's disappointed that it had to be brought forward.
Mr Givan says that in 2012 the committee he chairs "launched an inquiry into the experiences of victims and witnesses of the criminal justice system".
He says it collected extensive evidence and learned of the "devastating impact" on victims and made comprehensive recommendations.
Assembly committees' reports are not meant to sit on the shelf, he says.
Mr Givan says there needs to be, "at a minimum", a feasibility study into a victim's commissioner for crime.
'Victims of crime need is somebody to fight their corner'
The next item of business is a debate about the appointment of a Victims of Crime Commissioner. It’s being brought to the floor of the house by UUP MLAs Doug Beattie and Robbie Butler.
The motion reads:
Proposed:
That this Assembly agrees that all victims of crime deserve to receive the same support following a criminal offence being perpetrated against them and during any judicial proceedings; and calls on the Minister of Justice to conduct a feasibility study into the appointment of a Victims of Crime Commissioner who would act as a focal point, champion and advocate and bring forward best practice in dealing with, and supporting, victims of crime.
Mr Beattie moves the motion and opens the debate.
He says “there are underlying reasons for crime,” which he outlines, adding that “addressing the causes of crime are fundamental in helping to create less victims”.
“This option is about looking at crime through the eyes of the victim,” he says.
“Only through the prism of the victim can we understand what they are going through.”
The Upper Bann MLA refers to a number of cases that have been in the media spotlight.
He says the question is: “How do we support these people?”
“What victims of crime need, all victims of crime, from the highest crime to the lowest crime, is somebody to fight their corner,” says Mr Beattie.
Motion passes on oral vote
Paula Bradley of the DUP is the chair of the Communities Committee.
She outlines the committee's consideration of the motion.
“The committee is content that the assembly approves these regulations,” she adds.
Sinéad Ennis of Sinn Féin says the regulations are “highly technical in nature”.
“During these uncertain times, it is important that additional measures are put in place to help businesses stay afloat and protect jobs,” she adds.
Carál Ní Chuílin winds on the motion and commends it to the house.
The motion passes on oral vote.
Pension Protection Fund motion
Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín introduces a motion on pensions protection:
"That the Pension Protection Fund (Moratorium and Arrangements for Companies in Financial Difficulty) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020 be approved."
The minister warns members that this is a rather technical motion.
She explains that "in the light of Covid-19 the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 made changes to the Corporate Insolvency regime and created new processes including a moratorium which offered breathing space and flexibility to give companies an opportunity to explore rescue options free from creditor action".
Tributes to Derek Mahon
Speaker Alex Maskey opens the session to the public.
On the assembly agenda today
Good morning
Welcome to this week’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
We have a full plenary meeting of the assembly today.
This afternoon the ministers for finance and health will be appearing at Question Time.
MLAs will also be debating a call for the appointment of a victims of crime commissioner and a motion on the UK Internal Market Bill.
Business starts at 12:00. Do stay with us.