Emma Rogan of Sinn Féin is up next.

She says she supports the motion and calls for a feasibility study to “weigh up all the potential benefits” appointing a commissioner may have.

“Victims have a number of rights and entitlements, which are laid out in the Victims' Charter,” says the MLA.

Ms Rogan pays tribute to those organisations who currently provide support to victims, and adds that any commissioner would need to help assist their work.

DUP MLA Gordon Dunne says “many victims and witness of crime, some five years on from the charter launch, still remain totally unaware of their right to support”.

“The charter launched in 2015 by a previous justice minster was a positive development,” he adds.

“Defined and effective measures,” need to be put in place to support victims says Mr Dunne.