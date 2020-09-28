Paul Givan of the DUP, and the chair of the Justice Committee, says the “minister was not responsible for this error but she is responsible for how it is addressed”.
He criticises the PPS for issuing a statement prior to the minister’s this morning.
“I am shocked that it only got elevated to the minster’s desk until June of this year,” he adds.
He calls for an independent investigation and asks for the “criminal justice inspectorate to be called in”.
Ms Long responds “as people will be well aware, it is not as simple as me taking control of these issues”.
“It was entirely appropriate” that the PPS were the “people to raise this” she adds, as “it was a prosecutorial decision”.
She adds that victims were the “primary concern in all of this”.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Linda Dillon of Sinn Féin is up next. The deputy chair of the Justice Committee says “this will no doubt have a devastating impact on victims and their families”.
She asks the minister “how we can lessen the impact, or minimise the impact of the victims where there are new prosecutions”.
“It is unfortunate that the convictions in question are to be set aside however those convictions themselves are not in question in terms of their veracity,” says the minister.
She adds that victims’ “views will be taken into account by PPS when it comes to the point of deciding whether or not these offences should be re-prosecuted”.
The minister adds that “many of the offences people will have served, if you like, their complete sentence for these offences already that will also have to be taken into consideration”.
“There are a number of complex decisions that need to be taken,” she says, adding they will be a matter “solely for the PPS and they are not decisions I can be involved in as that would bring a political element to the prosecution which would be entirely unacceptable”.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Invalid Convictions for Sexual Offences
Justice Minister Naomi Long begins her statement on Legislative Error Resulting in Invalid Convictions for Sexual Offences.
She apologises for the late delivery of the statement to members.
Ms Long explains that "on 22 September the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced that the convictions of 15 individuals for certain sexual offences prosecuted between 2009 and 2017 are to be set aside as a result of an historical legislative error which caused them to be invalid".
She says she wants to express her "deep regret" and to apologise to the victims "who are at the heart of all of this".
The minister also thanks Victim Support and Nexus - two organisations supporting the victims.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
The minister says the the individuals whose convictions are being set aside were tried and convicted in the magistrates court, "a technical change in the law made in error and prior to the devolution of justice meant that a small number of sexual offences could only be prosecuted in the higher crown court".
Since 2009, 15 prosecutions resulting in convictions covering sex offences committed between 1973 and 2009 were sent to the magistrates court in error, she explains.
"All were convicted with the necessary authority," the minister adds.
She says there were 17 victims of these offences, 14 are victims of indecent assault on a female, one is a victim of indecent assault on a male and two are victims of the offence of unlawful carnal knowledge.
Ms Long says she understands that in 2007 Northern Ireland Office ministers wished to consolidate sexual law and bring it into line with England and Wales.
She says there appears to have been "an unintended drafting error".
The minister explains how the error was identified and dealt with by the PPS and the Department of Justice.
"My first concern has been for the victims affected by this error," she says.
'I understood I had apologised'
The plenary session is finally brought back on track.
Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin rises to his feet to make a point of order about TUV MLA Jim Allister.
He says the MLA made a number of “assertions about me which were completely unfounded and untrue”.
Mr Gildernew asks that “these assertions be withdrawn and apologised for unequivocally in the same manner they were made” and asks the speaker to rule on the issue.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Mr Maskey says he will consider this matter and come back to the members if required later in the day.
Jim Allister then makes a point of order: “I understood I had apologised to Mr Gildernew about the false allegations.”
Mr Maskey says that later in the day, during question time, the first minister will be taking questions as the deputy first minister is currently unwell.
He then turns to the first item of business on today’s agenda, a ministerial statement from the Minister for Justice Naomi Long.
Meeting opens
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
The plenary session is opened to the public by the speaker Alex Maskey.
A statement has been made available to members at 11:37 this morning from the minister for justice, he says.
It relates to the first item on today's agenda, and therefore he proposes to suspend the meeting for a further ten minutes to enable members to read the 10-page statement.
On today's agenda
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Good morning
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Welcome to this week's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today we have a full plenary meeting of the assembly, including Question Time with First Minister Arlene Foster.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
'I am shocked'
Paul Givan of the DUP, and the chair of the Justice Committee, says the “minister was not responsible for this error but she is responsible for how it is addressed”.
He criticises the PPS for issuing a statement prior to the minister’s this morning.
“I am shocked that it only got elevated to the minster’s desk until June of this year,” he adds.
He calls for an independent investigation and asks for the “criminal justice inspectorate to be called in”.
Ms Long responds “as people will be well aware, it is not as simple as me taking control of these issues”.
“It was entirely appropriate” that the PPS were the “people to raise this” she adds, as “it was a prosecutorial decision”.
She adds that victims were the “primary concern in all of this”.
Linda Dillon of Sinn Féin is up next. The deputy chair of the Justice Committee says “this will no doubt have a devastating impact on victims and their families”.
She asks the minister “how we can lessen the impact, or minimise the impact of the victims where there are new prosecutions”.
“It is unfortunate that the convictions in question are to be set aside however those convictions themselves are not in question in terms of their veracity,” says the minister.
She adds that victims’ “views will be taken into account by PPS when it comes to the point of deciding whether or not these offences should be re-prosecuted”.
The minister adds that “many of the offences people will have served, if you like, their complete sentence for these offences already that will also have to be taken into consideration”.
“There are a number of complex decisions that need to be taken,” she says, adding they will be a matter “solely for the PPS and they are not decisions I can be involved in as that would bring a political element to the prosecution which would be entirely unacceptable”.
Invalid Convictions for Sexual Offences
Justice Minister Naomi Long begins her statement on Legislative Error Resulting in Invalid Convictions for Sexual Offences.
She apologises for the late delivery of the statement to members.
Ms Long explains that "on 22 September the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced that the convictions of 15 individuals for certain sexual offences prosecuted between 2009 and 2017 are to be set aside as a result of an historical legislative error which caused them to be invalid".
She says she wants to express her "deep regret" and to apologise to the victims "who are at the heart of all of this".
The minister also thanks Victim Support and Nexus - two organisations supporting the victims.
The minister says the the individuals whose convictions are being set aside were tried and convicted in the magistrates court, "a technical change in the law made in error and prior to the devolution of justice meant that a small number of sexual offences could only be prosecuted in the higher crown court".
Since 2009, 15 prosecutions resulting in convictions covering sex offences committed between 1973 and 2009 were sent to the magistrates court in error, she explains.
"All were convicted with the necessary authority," the minister adds.
She says there were 17 victims of these offences, 14 are victims of indecent assault on a female, one is a victim of indecent assault on a male and two are victims of the offence of unlawful carnal knowledge.
Ms Long says she understands that in 2007 Northern Ireland Office ministers wished to consolidate sexual law and bring it into line with England and Wales.
She says there appears to have been "an unintended drafting error".
The minister explains how the error was identified and dealt with by the PPS and the Department of Justice.
"My first concern has been for the victims affected by this error," she says.
'I understood I had apologised'
The plenary session is finally brought back on track.
Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin rises to his feet to make a point of order about TUV MLA Jim Allister.
He says the MLA made a number of “assertions about me which were completely unfounded and untrue”.
Mr Gildernew asks that “these assertions be withdrawn and apologised for unequivocally in the same manner they were made” and asks the speaker to rule on the issue.
Mr Maskey says he will consider this matter and come back to the members if required later in the day.
Jim Allister then makes a point of order: “I understood I had apologised to Mr Gildernew about the false allegations.”
Mr Maskey says that later in the day, during question time, the first minister will be taking questions as the deputy first minister is currently unwell.
He then turns to the first item of business on today’s agenda, a ministerial statement from the Minister for Justice Naomi Long.
Meeting opens
The plenary session is opened to the public by the speaker Alex Maskey.
A statement has been made available to members at 11:37 this morning from the minister for justice, he says.
It relates to the first item on today's agenda, and therefore he proposes to suspend the meeting for a further ten minutes to enable members to read the 10-page statement.
On today's agenda
Good morning
Welcome to this week's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today we have a full plenary meeting of the assembly, including Question Time with First Minister Arlene Foster.
The assembly meets at 12:00. Do stay with us.