Mike Nesbitt of the UUP asks about an “early meeting of the council in health sector mode” and wants to know when it was held and what the outcome was.
Michelle O’Neill replies, “there is a health sectoral meeting planned for October 2” and will take place virtually, given restrictions.
“It’s really important that meeting happens as quickly as possible so we can share our information,” she adds.
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance asks about the medical memorandum of understanding. She says there are some differences in analysis and communications from both chief medical officers and wants the minister to outline examples of where it has worked.
The deputy first minister says she believes the memorandum has been useful in the fight Covid-19 but adds, “I think we could do, I think we could do an awful lot more”.
Trevor Clarke of the DUP asks for the deputy first minister’s take on action taken by the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) and the Irish government in response to some ministers breaking health guidelines.
Ms O’Neill says “that’s a matter for the taoiseach and the Daíl”.
Emma Sheerin of Sinn Féin wants “an outline as to how EU related matters of interest to the north, and the whole island of Ireland will be taken forward by the North-South Ministerial Council”.
The deputy first minsiter replies that the NSMC enables discussion on such matters.
“We will consider EU exit again at the next plenary,” adds Ms O’Neill.
'Being used as a pawn in the middle of the Brexit debate'
Colin McGrath, the chair of the Committee for the Executive Office, says “this statement could probably have been given two weeks ago” but says he welcomes it today.
The SDLP MLA asks the deputy first minister “will the council be undertaking all it can” to fill vacancies on boards in areas such as health, environment, agriculture and transport.
Michelle O’Neill replies, “this was the first opportunity we’ve had to come to the chamber” in relation to making a statement on the NSMC.
Turning to the appointment, she says there were four directors appointed by the council. There are “ten” outstanding board appointments, she says which have to be filled by the executive and commits to this being a priority.
DUP MLA George Robinson is up next. He asks “does the minister accept that GB is our largest market and avoiding friction in trade east-west should be the executive’s key priority for ongoing negotiations”.
Ms O’Neill replies “it’s in all our interests to minimise disruption to trade” adding, “we want to see frictionless trade, north-south, east-west”.
“We are, as a people, being used as a pawn in the middle of the Brexit debate right now and that’s not a good place for us to be,” she adds.
Pat Sheehan, the deputy first minister’s party colleague, asks if there was any discussion about a high-speed rail link between Belfast and Dublin.
Ms O’Neill says improving connectivity between Belfast and Dublin was discussed.
She adds that the rail network, while small, presents opportunities.
NSMC transport sectoral meeting will take place in October where matters such as this will be discussed further.
NSMC statement
Michelle O'Neill explains that the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting was held in Dublin Castle on 31 July.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin led the Irish delegation, the NI Executive was represented by the first and deputy first ministers and all executive ministers, with the exception of the minister for justice, attended the meeting, she outlines.
The last full plenary meeting of the NSMC was in November 2016.
The council noted that the work of the north-south bodies has continued to make a significant contribution to "communities, society and the economy in both jurisdictions," Ms O'Neill says.
"With regard to Coronavirus, the council was briefed by chief medical officers Dr Ronan Glynn and Dr Michael McBride on the current public health situation and on ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic," the deputy first minister added.
She says the council welcomed the "close and productive cooperation that has taken place between health ministers, chief medical officers and health administrations north and south".
'Always very welcoming and very warm'
John O’Dowd of Sinn Féin says he met David Cook through numerous community events, adding that Mr Cook was “always a gentleman”.
He says Mr Cook and his wife, “were a lovely couple, always very welcoming and very warm”.
On behalf of his party, he sends his sympathies.
Matthew O’Toole of the SDLP sends his party’s “sincere condolences” to Mr Cook’s family and the Alliance Party.
He describes Mr Cook as “someone who cared immensely” about finding the common ground and recalls his first experience of being in Belfast City Hall and seeing a portrait of Mr Cook.
UUP MLA Rosemary Barton also pays tribute to Mr Cook and wishes to send her party’s condolences on behalf of her party.
Mr Cook’s former party colleague, Stewart Dickson, pays a personal tribute. He too sends his best to Mr Cook’s family.
There’s a quick change at the top table, with Roy Beggs (above) , the deputy speaker taking over the direction of proceedings.
He runs through a committee membership appointment - with John O’Dowd joining the Committee on Procedures.
Once the motion is passed, the next item on the agenda is a briefing on a North-South Ministerial Council meeting.
'One community, united but diverse'
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long says she is "very sad but honoured" to pay tribute to Mr Cook.
She says he was one of the Alliance Party's founding members, and having suffered a stroke a few weeks ago, "he sadly contracted Covid-19".
"It's because of the vision and courage of people like David Cook and all those that came together to form the Alliance Party that I'm standing here today in this chamber," she says.
Those founding members were "committed to the creation of one community, united but diverse and inclusive," the party leader says.
She says Mr Cook "broke the mould in City Hall when he became the first non-unionist to be elected lord mayor in 1978".
Ms Long says her thoughts and those of the Alliance Party are with Mr Cook's wife, Fionnuala, and their family.
"David was a beacon of liberalism during very dark times, and he was a trailblazer for equality, respect and fairness when all three were in short supply," she says.
Robin Newton pays tribute to Mr Cook on behalf of the DUP and expresses sympathy to his family.
"In my time, anything that I had heard about David Cook was always extremely positive," he says.
MLAs pay tribute to David Cook
Speaker, Alex Maskey, opens proceedings to the public and brings members to order.
He runs through some general business including sending best wishes to Christopher Stalford of the DUP, who the speaker says is in hospital due to illness.
Mr Maskey also sends his best to SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
The speaker commends Mr McCrossan for the “robust measures he’s taken in terms of self-isolation”.
Before turning to the first item of business, the speaker says Naomi Long, the Alliance leader, has been given leave to make a statement about her former party colleague David Cook who died aged 77.
Mr Cook was the first non-unionist Lord Mayor of Belfast City Council in 1978.
The speaker says he knew Mr Cook “and worked with him on Belfast City Council”. He says “there were at times very toxic circumstances, but David was very measured, very civil, very polite and very easy to work with”.
“We may not have agreed politically, but that’s irrelevant,” says Mr Maskey and passes his condolences to Mr Cook’s family.
The Assembly's agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today, MLAs are meeting in plenary session and will be updated on a meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council.
Sinn Féin representatives are bringing a motion to debate honouring the EU Withdrawal Agreement Protocol in the afternoon.
Then the health and infrastructure ministers will face Question Time.
The day will wrap up with a cross-party motion on promoting Dementia-Friendly Policy.
