Mike Nesbitt of the UUP asks about an “early meeting of the council in health sector mode” and wants to know when it was held and what the outcome was.

Michelle O’Neill replies, “there is a health sectoral meeting planned for October 2” and will take place virtually, given restrictions.

“It’s really important that meeting happens as quickly as possible so we can share our information,” she adds.

Paula Bradshaw of Alliance asks about the medical memorandum of understanding. She says there are some differences in analysis and communications from both chief medical officers and wants the minister to outline examples of where it has worked.

The deputy first minister says she believes the memorandum has been useful in the fight Covid-19 but adds, “I think we could do, I think we could do an awful lot more”.

Trevor Clarke of the DUP asks for the deputy first minister’s take on action taken by the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) and the Irish government in response to some ministers breaking health guidelines.

Ms O’Neill says “that’s a matter for the taoiseach and the Daíl”.

Emma Sheerin of Sinn Féin wants “an outline as to how EU related matters of interest to the north, and the whole island of Ireland will be taken forward by the North-South Ministerial Council”.

The deputy first minsiter replies that the NSMC enables discussion on such matters.

“We will consider EU exit again at the next plenary,” adds Ms O’Neill.