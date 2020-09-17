Hello and welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. This morning, we're joining the Health Committee. They've been sitting in closed session from 10:00 to discuss the committee's inquiry into Covid-19 and its impact on care homes. But at 11:00 the session will be opening to the public, when MLAs will be being briefed on healthcare issues relating to Brexit. They'll also discuss some of the latest Coronavirus Regulations 2020. From 14:00 we'll be joining the Public Accounts Committee, which will be briefed by the NI Audit Office about the Inquiry into The LandWeb Project and Digital Transformation. Do stay with us.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
On today's Health agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, we're joining the Health Committee. They've been sitting in closed session from 10:00 to discuss the committee's inquiry into Covid-19 and its impact on care homes.
But at 11:00 the session will be opening to the public, when MLAs will be being briefed on healthcare issues relating to Brexit.
They'll also discuss some of the latest Coronavirus Regulations 2020.
From 14:00 we'll be joining the Public Accounts Committee, which will be briefed by the NI Audit Office about the Inquiry into The LandWeb Project and Digital Transformation.
Do stay with us.