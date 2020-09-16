Committee Chair Caoimhe Archibald of Sinn Féin calls the meeting to order. She runs through some initial committee business before introducing this morning's first briefing. Economists Richard Ramsey of Ulster Bank and Paul Mac Flynn of the Nevin Economic Research Institute (NERI) are sharing their expertise on the economic situation and recovery with the MLAs.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Economy Committee meeting opens
Committee Chair Caoimhe Archibald of Sinn Féin calls the meeting to order.
She runs through some initial committee business before introducing this morning's first briefing.
Economists Richard Ramsey of Ulster Bank and Paul Mac Flynn of the Nevin Economic Research Institute (NERI) are sharing their expertise on the economic situation and recovery with the MLAs.
On the Economy agenda
Good morning
Welcome to today's live coverage of events at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, we'll be joining the Economy Committee for briefings on economic recovery and on the UK Internal Market Bill.
This afternoon, the Committee for the Executive Office has a session on the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol.
It all kicks off at 10:00. Do stay with us.