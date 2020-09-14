“On a Monday in the middle of a pandemic, the union flag is not my top priority today, and I think it’s fair to say the union flag is never my top priority,” she says.
Ms Sheerin says “respect is an important commodity” and calls for “parity of esteem” for British and Irish identity.
“In the current context, I think this debate is at best, bizarre and inappropriate, and at worst, insulting,” she says.
Colin McGrath of the SDLP says the New Decade, New Approach agreement (NDNA) was somewhat of a “pick and mix”.
“It got this place back up and running,” he adds.
Mr McGrath lists a number of issues, such as housing, which he says “matter” to people’s lives and are things which he says he “wants to see progress on”.
Flags Regulations
Following a point of order from The TUV's Jim Allister regarding the amount of time set aside for each speaker, Keith Buchanan of the DUP moves the motion on flags on behalf of the Assembly's Business Committee.
Motion: The draft Flags (Northern Ireland) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2020
Proposed:
That this Assembly takes note of the proposed changes to the Flags Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2000 as set out in the draft Flags (Northern Ireland) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2020.
Mr Buchanan explains that the regulations apply to the flying of flags on government buildings on specific days.
The Secretary of State has the power to amend the regulations, but the changes must first be considered by the assembly. The Secretary of State must consider the report made by the assembly before making any changes.
The DUP MLA informs members that the Secretary of State has informed the speaker of his intention to amend the regulations in line with the New Decade, New Approach document. This means increasing the number of designated flag-flying days by three. There will also be changes to the buildings to which the regulations apply.
An official report will convey the views of the assembly to the secretary of state.
Speaking in his role as a DUP constituency representative, Mr Buchahan says his party believes that flying the flag is "the basic but central expression of pride in Northern Ireland's Britishness and membership of the United Kingdom".
He says the party has consistently supported the flying of the flag on public buildings, including Parliament Buildings and Belfast City Hall, 365 days a year.
Session opens to the public
Speaker Alex Maskey opens the session to the public and brings members to order.
Before turning to the first item of business, DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen raises a point of order in the chamber.
It relates to support package for “hard pressed taxi drivers and haulage industry”. Ms McIlveen says Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon has “ignored the will” of the house in relation to implementing such a scheme, and the DUP MLA asks the speaker to write to the minister.
Mr Maskey says he will have something to say on this later in the day.
Jim Allister of the TUV then raises another Point of Order on the same issue.
Mr Maskey takes note of Mr Allister’s comments.
On today's agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of Northern Ireland's Assembly.
Today, MLAs are meeting for a plenary session and there's plenty on the agenda.
Up first this morning, members will debate changes to flags legislation resulting from Brexit.
Then this afternoon, First Minister Arlene Foster and Economy Minister Diane Dodds will both face Question Time in the chamber.
Before the end of the day, MLAs will also debate a Sinn Féin motion relating to Race Equality.
All of the action kicks off from 12:00 - do stay with us, this sunny Monday.
