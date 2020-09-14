Emma Sheerin of Sinn Féin is up next.

“On a Monday in the middle of a pandemic, the union flag is not my top priority today, and I think it’s fair to say the union flag is never my top priority,” she says.

Ms Sheerin says “respect is an important commodity” and calls for “parity of esteem” for British and Irish identity.

“In the current context, I think this debate is at best, bizarre and inappropriate, and at worst, insulting,” she says.

Colin McGrath of the SDLP says the New Decade, New Approach agreement (NDNA) was somewhat of a “pick and mix”.

“It got this place back up and running,” he adds.

Mr McGrath lists a number of issues, such as housing, which he says “matter” to people’s lives and are things which he says he “wants to see progress on”.