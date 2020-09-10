Committee chair, Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order.

He then directs them through some general business.

The Sinn Féin MLA raises the closure and reopening of Cranswick Country Foods factory due to confirmation of Covid cases in workers. William Irwin of the DUP welcomes the reopening.

Rosemary Barton of the UUP also comments on the recent death of 2,000 pigs at a farm in Kilkeel following a fire. She says as much support should be given to the affected farmer as possible.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

The committee then moves to the first briefing session of the day.

Representatives from the NI Environment Link are providing members with a briefing on Brexit issues and preparations.

They include: