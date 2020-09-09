Justin McCamphill from NASUWT joins the meeting by video link.
He says “there’s nothing that the previous two contributors said that I disagree with” and says teachers question why they were “ordered back into school when it wasn’t clear what they were teaching”.
Mr McCamphill says “what CCEA is proposing seems appropriate” but he says, there needs to be continual contact with unions going forward on this matter.
“It’s very important that everyone is teaching in the same order, so that if we get to the point that schools have to close, that everyone will have covered the same material,” he says.
Bronagh Wright from NEU is up next and says it’s important to look at the “future of our education for our young people”.
She calls for “standards are not lower throughout the process but that the content is reduced by an agreed percentage”.
Ms Wright says the current system of assessment disproportionally disadvantages some young people in society.
The NEU official asks the committee to look at a potential “transition year between senior, year 14 and year 12”.
'Current system of assessment is fragile'
Kevin Daly of the Irish National Teachers Association (INTO) is the next contributor to the briefing, and he does so via video link.
He says his members are concerned about the lack of change to the content of some qualifications.
Mr Daly says some A level courses are "content heavy" and the exams associated with them are some of the hardest young people will ever face.
He says the current system of assessment is "fragile", as exposed by the Covid situation.
'A deep level of mistrust within the teaching profession'
Simon Mowbray from the NAHT is invited to begin the briefing.
He says that in response to examination body CCEA’s proposed changes to GCSE and A Level qualifications, the NAHT is “concerned” that these “may cause further detriment to pupils, especially those pupils in year 12 and in year 14”.
“Firstly we believe the consultation is too late, term has started and teaching is happening,” says Mr Mowbray.
“It would be unworkable in a few months time if there was a decision to reduce the content of exams,” he says, adding any changes should be made apparent as soon as possible.
“There are significant equality issues at play,” says the witness, and outlines that those in non-selective schools “who are more likely to participate in modular examinations” could be at a disadvantage to their peers in selective schools.
Mr Mowbray also raises concerns about mitigations being given to some subjects at the expense of others, which he says could also create disadvantage to pupils.
“We’re seeking clear communication to parents and pupils in explaining how the students grade will be calculated,” says Mr Mowbray.
He says this would be particularly important if results were to be awarded through mathematical calculations as he says, “there is a deep level of mistrust within the teaching profession with regards to mathematical calculations and algorithms in light of what happened last summer”.
Curriculum and Assessment briefing
Committee chair Chris Lyttle calls the meeting to order.
He runs through some initial committee business before introducing the first witness session.
It's a briefing from the Northern Ireland Teachers' Council on Curriculum and Assessment 2021.
The witnesses are:
• Justin McCamphill, NITC• Kevin Daly, NITC• Stephen McCord, NITC• Bronagh Wright, NITC• Simon Mowbray, NITC
On the Education agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
We have two committee sesions for you today.
This morning, the Education Committee will have a briefing on the curriculum and school restarts.
And this afternoon, the Communities Committee will be briefed by the minister, Carál Ní Chuilín.
