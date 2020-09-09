Justin McCamphill from NASUWT joins the meeting by video link.

He says “there’s nothing that the previous two contributors said that I disagree with” and says teachers question why they were “ordered back into school when it wasn’t clear what they were teaching”.

Mr McCamphill says “what CCEA is proposing seems appropriate” but he says, there needs to be continual contact with unions going forward on this matter.

“It’s very important that everyone is teaching in the same order, so that if we get to the point that schools have to close, that everyone will have covered the same material,” he says.

Bronagh Wright from NEU is up next and says it’s important to look at the “future of our education for our young people”.

She calls for “standards are not lower throughout the process but that the content is reduced by an agreed percentage”.

Ms Wright says the current system of assessment disproportionally disadvantages some young people in society.

The NEU official asks the committee to look at a potential “transition year between senior, year 14 and year 12”.