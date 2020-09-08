Matthew O'Toole opens for the SDLP amendment

At end insert:

‘and, along with her executive colleagues, to bring forward urgently details of legislation this assembly will be required to pass before the end of the transition period, in order to give businesses certainty.’:

Speaking of the effects of Covid-19, Mr O'Toole refers to, "the profound economic trauma that we know is likely to face us in the months ahead".

He says it is important that the members discuss "the economic consequences of the breathtakingly irresponsible conduct of the UK government in refusing to extend the transition period".

The South Belfast MLA says Northern Ireland is on the front line of Brexit.

He says it is essential that the protocol is implemented in full.