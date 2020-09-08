‘and, along with her executive colleagues, to bring forward urgently details of legislation this assembly will be required to pass before the end of the transition period, in order to give businesses certainty.’:
Speaking of the effects of Covid-19, Mr O'Toole refers to, "the profound economic trauma that we know is likely to face us in the months ahead".
He says it is important that the members discuss "the economic consequences of the breathtakingly irresponsible conduct of the UK government in refusing to extend the transition period".
The South Belfast MLA says Northern Ireland is on the front line of Brexit.
He says it is essential that the protocol is implemented in full.
'Protocol cannot be wished away'
The speaker invites Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald to move the motion.
She begins by outlining that the motion was submitted in June but says it is still “relevant today” due to events over the last few days.
Dr Archibald says “the protocol and withdrawal agreement was painstakingly negotiated” and was a “compromise on behalf of the EU 27 and the UK Government”.
She refers to the possibility that the UK Government had to ask for an extension - something she says would have been the “responsible thing to do”.
“The protocol has been agreed to, it is part of an international treaty and it cannot be wished away,” says Dr Archibald.
The East Londonderry MLA says “businesses and others are crying out for clarity” and calls for the minister for the economy to outline her and her department’s plans.
Local Economy and Post-Brexit Preparedness motion
Speaker Alex Maskey opens business.
The first item is a motion brought by Sinn Féin members on Local Economy and Post-Brexit Preparedness:
That this Assembly notes with concern recent comments from the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group regarding the lack of technical and operational details available to local businesses concerning the changes that will come into force post-Brexit; recognises the very complex and unique characteristics of the local economy; is concerned by the precariousness of many of our small and medium enterprises at this time; and calls on the Minister for the Economy to establish urgently educational and training opportunities to enhance the capacity of local businesses to prepare for post-transition trading arrangements.
On today's agenda
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Tuesday’s meeting of the
Northern Ireland Assembly.
The MLAs will be debating motions on post-Brexit
preparations and events at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
We also have Question Time for the agriculture and
communities ministers and the Assembly Commission.
Welcome to our live coverage of Tuesday’s meeting of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The MLAs will be debating motions on post-Brexit preparations and events at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
We also have Question Time for the agriculture and communities ministers and the Assembly Commission.
The meeting starts at 10:30. Do stay with us.