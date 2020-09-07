Stormont
Live

MLAs debate attacks on emergency workers

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. On today's Assembly agenda

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to our live coverage of the new term of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    There’s been a decidedly autumnal change to the weather on the Hill.

    Today’s meeting kicks off with the appointment of the new NI Assembly Commissioner for Standards.

    There are two items of private members business: A DUP motion on custodial sentences for attacks against emergency workers, and an SDLP motion on support for businesses and workers during Covid-19.

    Ministers for Justice and Infrastructure will also face Question Time.

    The assembly meets at 12:00. Do stay with us.

