Justin McCamphill, of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers begins the briefing session. He says the plan outlined by the department on 19 June “shouldn’t have been abandoned in the way it was”. He adds it would have been “more cautious and sensible to open on a phased basis to see what the impact would be before moving to a full reopening”. “We’re now seeing the out workings of a rushed reopening,” says the NASUWT representative. Mr McCamphill says “we have schools putting out measures that they have not consulted with their staff on, this is going to lead, in my view, to what I think is going to be the next care home crisis”. Gerry Murphy, Irish National Teachers' Organisation is up next and raises the issue of additional funding to help schools restart. He references comments made by the minister in recent weeks on this issue. Mr Murphy says “what was missing from all these positive statements, was the actual money”. The £35m component that was announced last week, Mr Murphy says, is to be used for sub cover, transport etc. and says that amount is “nowhere near enough to fund this restart adequately”. Turning to the system of funding the Republic of Ireland, Mr Murphy says these are “aimed at not only reopening, but sustaining reopening”. He adds that in his unions’ experience “there was no genuine engagement” from the Department for Education.
Coronavirus: Union warns of 'real risk' of part-time school openings
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
There is still a "real risk" that many schools will only be able to open part-time, according to a union representing many principals.
The warning comes from the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) in a briefing paper to Stormont's Education Committee.
Re-opening to all pupils full-time "will not be achievable in some or many schools," the NAHT said.
